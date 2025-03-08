  • Tech Tech

Scientists make game-changing discovery with centuries-old farming method — here's how it could transform food production

The findings are clear.

by Chelsea Cook
Photo Credit: iStock

This centuries-old farming method could be the key to restoring soil, capturing carbon, and making food production more sustainable.

A new study published in Ecological Processes reveals that no-tillage farming — a technique that avoids plowing — can significantly improve soil health while reducing carbon pollution.

Researchers found that NT farming increases soil carbon storage, enhances microbial activity, and prevents degradation, making it a promising tool for sustainable agriculture.

With the changing climate and land depletion threatening global food supplies, this discovery highlights a sustainable approach that could help farmers grow food more efficiently and protect the environment.

Traditional farming relies on plowing to prepare the land for planting, but this disrupts soil structure, releases stored carbon into the air, and makes land more prone to erosion. Over time, these effects reduce soil fertility and make it harder to grow crops.

NT farming takes a different approach. The undisturbed soil retains moisture, nutrients, and organic matter, leading to healthier, more resilient farmland.

In the study, scientists tested NT farming in Horqin Sandy Land, a region in China vulnerable to desertification. They focused on a drought-resistant plant called tiger nut sedge and found that NT farming significantly increased soil carbon storage and encouraged beneficial microbial activity — two key factors in long-term soil sustainability.

The benefits of NT farming extend beyond the soil. By improving soil health and increasing organic carbon storage, NT farming could help farmers maintain more nutrient-rich soil and reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers. Additionally, because NT farming requires less heavy machinery, it reduces dirty fuel use, which improves air quality by lowering carbon pollution.

By increasing carbon storage in soil, NT farming could help reduce carbon emissions from agriculture. While more research is needed on its broader environmental impact, these findings suggest that NT farming may offer a more sustainable approach to food production. Unlike costly technological solutions, NT farming can be implemented immediately, particularly in regions with degraded soil and scarce water.

The findings are clear: Restoring soil health is critical for the future of food production. As farmers seek sustainable ways to adapt to climate change, no-tillage farming offers a practical, science-backed solution that could transform agriculture for the better.

