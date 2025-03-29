Staple food prices in South Korea are rising at an alarming rate — here's what's driving the increases

Ask anyone who's on a budget, and they'll tell you that rising food prices are a major concern.

Rising food prices have been big news in the United States. But these increases are happening across the world, with the changing climate driving hikes on grocery staples.

What's happening?

Korean news outlet Chosun recently reported that food costs are soaring in South Korea. Products such as bread, cakes, tea, and beer have all increased at least 5% this year, with some prices going up by as much as 30%.

There are political issues exacerbating these increases. The South Korean government is in upheaval, as its president was indicted earlier this year on insurrection charges. And the value of South Korea's currency has fallen, in part because of a trade war sparked by new U.S. tariffs.

But the biggest driving force behind these increases is weather instability. For example, as Chosun reported, extreme flooding and drought conditions have hit various parts of West Africa, causing shortages in cocoa production. This has resulted in the price of cocoa tripling since 2023.

Similar extreme weather conditions have caused price increases for coffee beans and wheat.

Why are rising food prices important?

The extreme weather events that cause crop shortages, and ultimately price increases, are becoming more common. That's a byproduct of rising global temperatures.

As one expert put it, the changing climate is "basically steroids for weather" — and the more polluting gases that pour into our atmosphere, the more likely we are to experience major floods, droughts, and other weather that make farming less predictable and more difficult.

What can I do about rising food prices?

As with most climate-related issues, staying informed and speaking up are two of the most important steps you can take.

In Australia, lobbyists are pushing a misconception that more dirty fuel production will make energy cheaper, which will in turn bring down grocery prices. The reality is that the more dirty energy we use, the more extreme weather conditions will wreak havoc on crop yields.

There are also steps you can take to combat rising prices in your own life. By growing your own food and shopping smarter at the grocery store, you can feel good about what you and your family are eating — while saving a few dollars at the same time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.