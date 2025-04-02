Though a variety of factors can impact grocery prices, these changes all share an underlying cause.

Prompt News reported that food prices are soaring in Nigerian markets, despite the nation's National Bureau of Statistics stating otherwise.

What's happening?

Nigeria's NBS said that the national yearly inflation rate had reduced by about 10% in January. However, grocery prices haven't followed that supposed trend.

PromptNews conducted a survey across several Nigerian cities, including Abuja, and found that "the average prices of some key staples have not reduced significantly from what it was prior to the February 2025 announcement by NBS."

Inflation has been rising in Nigeria since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Among the reasons cited for food inflation is "poor agricultural yield," in part caused by the planet's overheating, which has not spared the country, with average annual temperatures rising over a full degree in Celsius there since 1960.

Why are Nigeria's rising food costs important?

More and more people are being pushed under the poverty line, skipping meals to make ends meet. The Center for Democracy and Development reported that over 26 million Nigerians were struggling with acute food insecurity during the summer of 2024.

This problem isn't exclusive to Nigeria. The price of eggs in the States has risen by 36.8%. Argentinian groceries hit an all-time high last year, rising by a whopping 308%.

Changing global temperatures trigger more extreme, unpredictable weather, destroying crops and reducing harvests. Earlier this year, unprecedented frosts in Spain destroyed about 70,000 tons of lemons. It's no surprise, then, that Nigerian farmers have suffered a similar fate.

What's being done about it?

Right now, Nigeria's food situation is up in the air. Food prices have started to ease up a bit, according to a recent THISDAY survey. However, farmers in north-central Nigeria have still been warned to prepare for a shorter rainy season, which could have far-reaching effects on food costs.

Food inflation isn't limited to Nigeria's borders. This crisis has broader implications for the rest of the world. By donating to climate causes, you can help those impacted by the planet's overheating.

