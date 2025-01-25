Woman shares genius trick so you'll never have to buy herbs again: 'I do the same'

Many times when you buy fresh herbs for a recipe, they come in a pack with several stems. One TikToker shows how you can propagate these stems for a long-term supply.

The scoop

This hack works for many herbs and even some fruits and veggies. To give it a try, all you need is your leftover herbs, a jar, and water. The creator, She Unleashed (@iamsheunleashed), demonstrates using rosemary, but you can try thyme, sage, and mint, among others.

To prepare your aromatic of choice, start by removing the lower leaves on the sprig. This will provide space for roots to grow and keep leaves out of the water, where they can rot. Pop your newly prepared stems into a jar of fresh water.

Place the jar in a sunny spot and change the water when it gets dirty, about once a week. After a few weeks, you will see small roots forming. At this point, transfer your herbs to a pot, container garden, or even outside if the weather is nice.

How it's working

This hack can save you money at the store and eliminate wilted, rotting herbs in the back of your fridge. According to the Department of Agriculture, as much as 40% of purchased food ends up in landfills. By working to make your food last longer, you help reduce the pressure on our inefficient food system.

So often a recipe calls for just a few pieces, and you waste the rest. By having an herb plant on hand, you can pick what you need and let the plant keep growing. Propagating plants in this way means you get a free new plant from something you bought. You can also keep cutting stems and repot your herbs and even houseplants to give as gifts.

This can be an easy and affordable way to get started with gardening, too, especially if you have limited space. Use window planters and small pots to grow your own food; there are plenty of options for those without much room. You can also utilize vertical gardening or try vegetables that have been designed for small spaces, including ball carrots.

What people are saying

Folks in the comments praised this hack, and some had additional ideas for what to regrow.

"I do the same with all kinds of herbs and veggies," one user wrote.

Another person said, "My favorite thing to do! Scallion grows so fast!"

Someone else asked for a little help with their propagation, saying, "How do you keep it from getting moldy?" The OP responded, "Changing the water weekly maintains freshness."

