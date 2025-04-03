New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"

A surprising trend has emerged in the e-bike market, and it is great news for savvy buyers who want to get the best of both worlds during their morning commute.

Battery Innovation Path broke down data from Circana on LinkedIn. According to its analysis, the retail market for e-bikes is growing faster than the professional market, in which the average selling price of an electric bicycle is more than $3,000, compared with as low as $669 for retail.

This suggests that recreational riders are increasingly embracing e-bikes, which are perfect for sustainable travel when distances are too great to walk, as most models go up to 20 or 28 mph.

Offering physical and emotional health benefits associated with spending time outdoors, e-bikes provide promise for a more fulfilling commute, whether you're going to work, shopping, or visiting a friend.

"With little kids, the joy of hopping on a bike rather than wrestling car seats and parking is huge. We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!" one e-bike rider told The Cool Down.

And because they typically run on lithium-ion batteries — like their electric vehicle counterparts — they offer significant savings on fuel and release zero pollution when operated.

That means cleaner air for our communities, even when accounting for pollution from mining for battery materials and charging from a grid with dirty fuels making up more than half of its energy mix, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

If you're interested in getting in on this feel-good trend with tangible health benefits, the analysis from Battery Innovation Path indicates you have options. While plenty of brand-new e-bikes are for sale, the secondhand e-bike market is also booming, with robust demand for e-bikes in the $200 to $400 range.

