Expert gardener shares simple method for growing 'endless' supply of fresh herbs: 'You never have to buy it again'

Growing your own herbs will help you save money and time grocery shopping since you'll have everything you need right in your backyard.

Herbs add a nice infusion of flavor to salads, pot roasts, roasted veggies, and almost any other food you can think of, but they have a hefty price tag at most grocery stores.

Thankfully, pro gardener and TikToker Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) revealed a secret to growing an infinite supply of garden-fresh herbs in your backyard.

The scoop

Simon posted the video just before Easter, sharing how to grow "endless mint and rosemary for future Sunday roasts." However, you can incorporate these fragrant herbs into numerous other dishes, including chicken thighs, garlic bread, or tzatziki sauce.

You'll need a packet of mint or rosemary from the supermarket to get started. Remove the individual sprigs, remove the lower leaves, and cut below one of the buds.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



Then, place the sprigs in a glass half full of water, and they will soon produce roots, according to Simon. Next, plant them in small pots filled with compost and watch them flourish into mature plants.

As Simon says in the video, it's "easy to propagate your packets of rosemary and mint from the supermarket so you never have to buy it again."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

He noted that the mint he'd placed in water started growing roots after just two weeks. You'll follow the same process for planting mint, transferring the cuttings into a pot filled with soil or compost.

How it's helping

Growing your own herbs will help you save money and time grocery shopping since you'll have everything you need right in your backyard.

Gardening benefits your mind by giving you access to plentiful sunshine and helping you connect with nature. In addition, people who grow their own food usually get more fiber and exercise, another testament to the power of self-sustainable living.

🗣️ Would you buy juice or yogurt made with bruised or misshapen fruit?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Growing fruits, veggies, or herbs will also reduce your pollution footprint since less mass-produced, globally shipped produce will be transported to grocery stores.

Produce typically comes wrapped in plastic, so growing your own minimizes packaging waste, keeping it out of landfills, the oceans, and other natural areas.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners appreciated the money-saving hack, and some shared their experiences trying it.

"Grew my rosemary from a reduced plant from a supermarket; it's still going strong," one person said.

Another had helpful advice, writing, "Mint is invasive, so best in a pot!"

"My rosemary seeds did not work; definitely trying this," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.