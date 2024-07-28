Gardener shares genius 'vertical gardening' hack to make the most of any small space: 'This is a great idea'

When most people think of gardening, they think they need a huge yard, but there are sorts of methods and tips on how to make the most of your space, no matter how small.

The scoop

Armstrong Garden Centers (@armstronggarden) asked: "Have you ever thought of planting a tomato plant in a strawberry pot?"

Using the companion plant method, the video shows how to utilize a strawberry pot to benefit the tomato plant and maximize your space.

For easy vertical gardening using your patio, balcony, or urban garden, choose a determinate tomato like Roma that will thrive in a container.

"Companion plants help deter unwanted pests," Armstrong Gardens explains. "Marigolds help attract ladybugs that eat aphids."

Other companion plants added were nasturtium, a sacrificial plant that attracts pests, and alyssum, which attracts pollinators. Together, they make for a beautiful little ecosystem in one pot.

"You can try other companion plants like herbs or calendula too!" the post suggested.

How it's helping

Companion planting, also known as interplanting, is the method of planting different plants in close proximity so they can mutually benefit each other. It's a great way to naturally deter pests from the garden without using chemical-filled pesticides and fertilizers, which is part of the reason why homegrown food tastes so good.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables can save you more money than you think. An investment of $70 can yield $600 of produce a year. Produce that will taste better and reduce your carbon footprint.

Gardening equals fewer trips to the store where mass-produced, globally shipped items are sold in packaging that doesn't always have our best interest at heart. While stores like Aldi and Trader Joe's have plans in place to reduce single-use plastics and work toward more recyclable packaging and other sustainable practices, it's important to be aware of what you're really buying at these grocery stores and what their practices are.

It might be eye-opening to discover how many single-use products you use regularly. Letting go of them could save you up to $15,000.

Gardeners are also generally healthier. Researchers from the University of Colorado conducted a study that revealed those who garden are healthier because of increased fiber intake. Research from Singapore in 2020 showed gardening also boosts mental health. It turns out the fruits of your labor genuinely make you happier.

What people are saying

The strawberry pot hack was very well received, providing inspiration to many.

"Brilliant! Aesthetically pleasing and so clever," one Instagrammer wrote.

"Genius!" another raved.

"This is a great idea! Thank you for sharing," commented a third.

