Gardener reveals simple hack for growing seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'I've been over paying at the grocery store for no reason'

Gardener Elise (@elisemask) recently showed how easy it is to propagate a useful and delicious herb in the garden.

The scoop

"If you have one chive plant, you essentially have unlimited chive plants," she said at the beginning of her video before diving in.

Elise then showed an area at the base of the plant just before the roots start to spread. From here, it's possible to separate the nodes of chives and plant them independently. Elise said it's better to do this when the chive plant is younger, but she was just as comfortable doing it after it had matured.

How it's helping

Not only are chives a great topping on baked potatoes or mixed in with dips, but they also deter pests in the garden. In this capacity, chives can serve as a useful companion by keeping destructive bugs away from other nearby plants. Other companion plants like marigold, basil, onion, and lemongrass can provide similar benefits while also having culinary uses in their own right.

Companion planting is the perfect alternative to chemical pesticides. Pesticides are indiscriminate, so they wipe out all sorts of beneficial microorganisms, especially in the underground biome.

When growing your own food, avoiding pesticide exposure has direct health benefits. Forever chemicals are routinely found in pesticides. These PFAS substances can damage endocrine systems, delay developmental cycles, lower fertility, and raise cancer risks, according to the EPA.

Keeping all of that out of your food is a smart move and helps the environment. Pesticide runoff threatens water supplies for both humans and wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Elise's TikTok followers were keen to follow in her footsteps in propagating chives. Some were already doing it regularly.

"So I've been over paying at the grocery store for no reason," lamented one community member.

"Yes I still have the garlic chives my grandma started over 20 years ago!!! Love!!!!" said another.

