Gardener reveals simple hack to keep pests off of popular plants: 'I'll be planting some'

"My goodness, I enjoyed watching this. So much knowledge."

by Michael Muir
A gardener on TikTok shared a short but illuminating video about a simple gardening technique that can boost yields with minimal additional effort. 

The scoop

The video, posted by the account Growing Out the Box (@growingoutthebox1), explains why planting marigolds and tomatoes together benefits both plants. 

@growingoutthebox1 Tomato plants and marigolds are the best companion plants for the garden #growingoutthebox #growyourownfood#companionplants #gardening #garden ♬ original sound - Growing Out the Box

Companion planting is an idea that has existed in different forms for hundreds of years. For example, Native American tribes have utilized the "Three Sisters" method of planting beans, corn, and squash together for centuries, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

In this instance, the marigolds provide natural pest control for the tomatoes. As the Farmer's Almanac notes, marigolds are actually just one of several good partners for tomatoes. 

On the flip side, plants that are too similar can have detrimental effects when planted next to one another by either competing for the same nutrients or attracting pests. 

The TikToker adds another step to the process by decontaminating their pruning shears between uses with alcohol wipes. 

"You could be transferring disease from one plant to another," they explain.

How it's helping

Growing produce at home is a more sustainable way to enjoy fresh veggies rather than relying on supermarkets and industrial agriculture.

Large-scale farming operations cause significant damage to the environment. Runoff from chemical fertilizers and pesticides contaminates local and coastal water sources. Additionally, most goods are transported hundreds, if not thousands, of miles from farm to table

In addition to the environmental benefits, homegrown fruit and vegetables taste better and are more nutritious than store-bought goods. Companion plants make for better, healthier plants and allow gardeners to get the most from growing their own food

What everyone's saying

The video generated several grateful comments from viewers impressed by the creator's depth of information and accessible approach. 

One said, "My goodness, I enjoyed watching this. So much knowledge." 

A similar comment said, "I love everything about this — thank you for increasing my knowledge." 

Other viewers were inspired to try it out for themselves. 

One commenter said, "Good tips, thx! I tried marigolds this year and it really works!" 

Another added, "I'll be planting some marigolds with my tomatoes."

x