Expert gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your vegetables: 'Great info'

Did you know plants can have companions, too? Not quite the secret-sharing kind, but in the gardening world, a "companion" plant can actually help another plant grow stronger and healthier.

TikToker Danielle (@thecurlygardengirl) recently shared a clever gardening tip featuring an unexpected companion: onions.

The scoop

According to the video, onions make excellent companion plants for a variety of vegetables, including carrots, brassicas like broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts, as well as tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, spinach, beets, and Swiss chard.

So, what makes onions such great garden buddies? As Danielle explains, it's all about their scent. The strong smell of onions can help deter many common pests, and in some cases, even boost the growth of nearby plants.

The video recommends starting onion seeds indoors about 10-12 weeks before your area's last frost date. In Danielle's setup, they use a mix of worm castings, coco coir, and a soil blocker to get things going.

One important tip to keep in mind: onions don't get along with every plant. Avoid planting them near crops like asparagus, peas, or beans, as they can actually inhibit their growth.

How it's helping

The biggest perk of this hack? It saves both time and money. Onions naturally repel common garden pests, which means less need for chemical sprays and fewer plants lost to damage, so you get more from your garden with less effort.

Companion planting with onions can also enhance soil health, increase crop yields, and help you maximize the use of limited garden space. Plus, growing your own produce often means better flavor, longer freshness, and lower grocery bills.

Beyond the backyard, gardening helps your environmental footprint by cutting down on the demand for store-bought, mass-produced, and globally shipped food. It's good for the planet and great for your mental and physical health, too.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were delighted to discover this gardening hack, flooding the post with enthusiastic responses.

One user suggested, "Plant with strawberries too!" offering a bonus tip for fellow gardeners.

Another chimed in with appreciation, saying, "I'm just here to say I love getting new garden knowledge. Thank you!"

Simple yet heartfelt, another commented, "Great info!"

