Gardener shares simple hack to keep bugs off your plants: 'Thanks for sharing your knowledge'

Keep bad bugs away by planting basil in your garden.

The scoop

For many people, bugs can be a barrier to enjoying gardening. Tiny bugs with big appetites can quickly destroy your hard work, but planting these crops can help keep hungry insects away.

Gardener and TikToker Learning in Zone 8b (@zone8b) explained why they love to plant basil throughout their garden, and why you should, too.

@zone8b Smells good, tastes good, and mutually beneficial 😍 Peppers, garlic, parsley, oregano, and others also pair well with basil. What are you doing with yours this year? 😇 ♬ Gold - Cleo Sol

"Basil is a great companion plant for so many crops," they wrote.

Companion planting is a gardening method that involves growing certain crops next to one another. Companion planting can keep pests away, improve soil quality, attract pollinators, and even strengthen flavors.

To enjoy the benefits of basil, they planted several stalks alongside their tomato plants.

This planting method isn't limited to basil — marigolds, dill, rosemary, chives, and nasturtiums are very common companion plants.

How it's helping

Dealing with pests is an unavoidable part of gardening, but you should try to avoid using pesticides in your garden — not only are they bad for the good bugs, like bees and butterflies, but they're bad for you and the planet, too.

Thankfully, there are plenty of inexpensive, sustainable ways to keep pests under control without chemicals.

Companion planting is one of the easiest ways to be proactive against pests, but some pests are especially persistent.

Sprinkling diatomaceous earth — a powder made of small pieces of fossilized algae — on the top of your soil will damage crawling bugs' exoskeletons. You can even make your own bug-be-gone spray with just three ingredients: water, garlic, and onion.

Don't let battling bugs keep you from enjoying the benefits of gardening and growing your own food. People who garden get to enjoy fresh, organic produce straight from their backyard, and several studies show that they're happier and healthier, too.

Eager to get growing? The USDA's plant hardiness map will help you locate your planting zone and identify what crops will thrive throughout the year.

What everyone's saying

Some gardeners already incorporate these pest-fighting plants, while others are eager to try them out.

"I planted basil everywhere this year," one commenter said.

"Thanks for sharing your knowledge," another user wrote.

"It's looking great," a third exclaimed.

