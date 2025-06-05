  • Food Food

Home chef shares money-saving idea for making the most of common produce item: 'This is brilliant'

"Thanks for this!"

by Simon Sage
"Thanks for this!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai) has a great tip for making good use of a common household vegetable. 

The scoop

"You have half an onion sitting in the back of your fridge. I know you do," she says at the beginning of her video. 

@brennan.kai let's pickle that onion 🧅 #zerowaste #lowwaste #plantbased #sustainability #recipe #sustainable #foodwaste #plasticfree #compost #foodwastetip #foodwasterecipe #foodwastesolution #pickling #pickledonion #fermentation ♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

Kai shows how she simply cuts up the rest of her onion, pops it into a jar, and pours spare pickle juice in with it. This should keep the onion good for longer and add some extra flavor to it. 

Pickling is a well-established way of helping food stay fresh and can open up surprising opportunities. This includes pickling watermelon rinds, making dip, and making frozen treats.  

How it's helping

Ensuring your food lasts as long as possible is good news for your grocery budget, but the benefits just start there. Using the food we have also lessens demand on food production, which has a whole slew of economic and ecological costs

Food waste is a big contributor to global pollution. When bad food goes to the landfill, it produces methane. That goes up into the atmosphere, where it traps heat and induces more extreme weather patterns. That heat also goes into oceans, melts glaciers, and ultimately raises sea levels.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Alongside carbon dioxide, methane also contributes to the acidification of oceans, which is a major disruptor to marine ecosystems

Composting food waste can help sequester some of that pollution and contribute to improved soil health, but preventing the waste in the first place is ideal.

Some companies have been able to build entire business models around rescuing food before it ends up in waste streams. Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market are just some of the options out there. 

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were keen to start pickling their spare onions like Kai. 

What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

Bought more than I could eat 🛒

Went bad sooner than I expected 👎

Forgot it was in the fridge 😞

Didn't want leftovers 🥡

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Omg this is brilliant!!!" said one viewer. 

"Thanks for this!" said another community member.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x