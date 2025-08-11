Farmers face unprecedented season as extreme conditions severely impact crops: 'I don't think we've had a good year'

In a region known for its vibrant summer harvests, this year's growing season has looked far from normal. Farmers across New Hampshire are navigating a rollercoaster of weather extremes — from drought to flooding and back again — leaving many fields behind schedule and local staples in short supply, WMUR reported.

And while the weather may be the immediate culprit, the story unfolding on these farms is part of a broader trend that's affecting what ends up on all our plates.

What's happening?

The Granite State's growing season has been upended by a series of extreme weather events. According to the National Weather Service, the year began with a drought that intensified across the southern half of the state. Spring brought heavy, prolonged rainfall, which flooded farmland and left fields too saturated to plant.

Summer crops such as tomatoes and sweet corn were hit especially hard. Seeds that were planted in the rain washed away or failed to thrive, and when the rain stopped, another drought kicked in. With not enough time for growth, many crops are just now catching up.

"I don't think we've had a good year," said David Orde, owner of Lull Farm in Hollis. "I think most of it has to do with the amount of rain we had in May and into June."

Why is this growing season concerning?

For farmers, the erratic conditions have meant smaller harvests, fewer items on farmstands, and higher costs to bring in backup supplies from other regions — including Canada. For shoppers, it means rising prices and fewer local choices. And for communities that depend on these small farms for food, jobs, and tradition, it's a direct hit to local resilience.

Even more worrisome is the bigger picture: These types of weather swings are becoming more frequent. Sudden droughts, stalled rainfall, and small planting windows are all signs of a system increasingly out of balance. As the planet overheats, crops that once followed a reliable rhythm are now at the mercy of the unpredictable climate — and the consequences are showing up at dinner tables.

What's being done about it?

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. Forecasters say rainfall should stabilize through August, giving late-season crops such as corn a fighting chance. "The corn that we started putting in mid-June is going to be really, really good," Orde told WMUR.

In the meantime, everyday choices can help keep local farms going. Supporting your neighborhood farmers market, signing up for community supported agriculture, or using apps such as Farmish to buy directly from growers are small but impactful ways to invest in food systems that are closer to home — and more resilient in the face of change.

These small steps, when multiplied, help reduce strain on farmers, cut down on transport pollution, and keep food supplies steady — no matter what the weather brings next.

