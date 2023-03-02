This food delivery app lets you buy directly from local farmers — and save hundreds of dollars in the process

“The next best thing to backyard fresh food is food lovingly grown in your own community.”

Farmish is an innovative app that could change the way we eat, shop, and consume. The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, and its goal is clear –– to connect consumers with local farms and farmers.

How does Farmish work?

Farmish — the app that lets you buy directly from local farms and sell your homegrown foods –– has three potential uses: buying, selling, and growing.

Users can use the app’s search database to connect with local farmers, growers, and gardeners in their area to buy goods including fresh produce, animal products, gardening supplies, and more. A quick search by area code or desired product allows consumers to connect directly with sellers to arrange a pickup, meetup, or delivery.

Local farmers and growers can use the app to sell their produce and products and to grow their businesses and client networks.

Farmish allows these farmers to focus more time on their production and less time on marketing, branding, and client outreach. Producers with the Market Membership can even post farm-based events and handmade goods on the app.

Why is this app important?

This app is valuable for many reasons. One of these is listed as a clear mission on the website: shrinking the food chain.

By allowing consumers to connect directly with the production source of what they’re buying, it guarantees that the products and produce will not spend time on trucks, in warehouses, or being passed from place to place.

This brings up another wonderful benefit of the app: the strengthening of communities. Imagine all of the potential connections between neighbors and businesses. With more direct contact and communication, community bonds and respect have the potential to blossom beautifully.

As the Farmish website states, “The next best thing to backyard fresh food is food lovingly grown in your own community.”

Another benefit of Farmish is that it connects consumers to fresh, high-quality food and products. By buying locally, consumers are able to get seasonal goods — with high variety and maximum freshness — with ease.

Farmish offers a user-friendly way to connect with local farmers, growers, and gardeners in your area. With so many great benefits, we can’t wait to make our first Farmish find!

