Farmers reeling from back-to-back disasters threatening this year's crop yields: 'We're dealing with a double whammy'

"The freezes killed some of the early fruit."

Fruit growers across Texas are facing new challenges as shifting weather patterns disrupt the conditions their crops rely on.

Warmer winters and sudden spring freezes are interfering with the timing of fruit production for crops like peaches and plums, as The Gilmer Mirror reported.

These changes are leading to smaller harvests and creating more uncertainty for farmers — and for the communities that depend on their produce.

What's happening?

Fruit trees need a certain amount of cold weather each winter, known as "chill hours," to regulate their growth cycles. Without enough chill, trees may bloom unevenly or too early, which makes them vulnerable if freezing temperatures return in early spring.

That's exactly what has happened in 2025. Larry Stein of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension told The Gilmer Mirror that some trees budded early and inconsistently, while others remained dormant. When late freezes hit, much of the early fruit was lost.

"We're dealing with a double whammy," Stein said. "Not only was the bloom sporadic due to marginal chill, but the freezes killed some of the early fruit."

Chill hour requirements vary depending on the crop and region, as Agrilife Today detailed, from around 200 hours near the Gulf Coast to over 1,000 in North Texas. But this winter's inconsistent temperatures didn't meet the needs of many orchards across the Lone Star State.

Why is this concerning?

For fruit growers, unpredictable weather can make it harder to plan and produce a successful crop. Many work within narrow profit margins, so a poor season can have lasting financial effects. Repeated crop losses can threaten the viability of some operations.

There are also broader impacts. Smaller harvests can mean fewer locally grown options at grocery stores and markets, and in some cases, higher prices for consumers. Communities that rely on regional farms for fresh produce may feel the effects most directly.

These shifts in seasonal patterns are part of a broader trend tied to a shifting climate. As winters become milder and less consistent, crops that once thrived in certain regions may face new challenges.

What's being done about it?

To manage the risks, some Texas farmers are transitioning to fruit varieties that require fewer chill hours or that bloom later, reducing their exposure to spring freezes.

Research institutions, including Texas A&M AgriLife, are working with growers to share updated information and adaptive strategies. Over time, solutions may involve developing more resilient crop varieties and improving infrastructure to support changing growing conditions.

For those who want to support local agriculture, buying from Texas growers — whether through markets, CSAs, or local stores — helps maintain regional food systems.

While no single approach can fully offset the challenges, these efforts contribute to keeping fruit production viable as conditions continue to shift.

