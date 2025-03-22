Meteorologists uncover troubling pattern in state's weather forecast: 'Much more is needed as we enter spring'

The total snowfall in Concord was measured at a whopping 12 inches below average.

While temperatures in New Hampshire have been a bit lower than average this winter, the lack of precipitation has exacerbated an ongoing problem.

What's happening?

As the Concord Monitor explained, the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, which covers New Hampshire, determined that the temperature at the airport in the state capital of Concord from December to February was 1.5 degrees colder than the long-term average.

However, the total snowfall in Concord was measured at a whopping 12 inches below average, with over half of the total coming in February alone. Total precipitation, combining rainfall and moisture from snowfall, was an inch below average over the past few months.

The dearth of precipitation has prolonged the drought in New Hampshire. The Concord Monitor noted, "All of southern New Hampshire is in moderate-drought status following one of the driest autumns in recent memory; northern New Hampshire isn't much better, classified as 'abnormally dry.'"

Why is this concerning?

Droughts are typically considered a warm-weather issue. However, a lack of precipitation during the colder months can still exacerbate the situation.

The drought in New Hampshire has already had a major impact across the state. Ted Diers, a member of the state's Department of Environmental Services, told New Hampshire Public Radio in November that the local water systems have suffered mightily amid the dry conditions.

"Almost the entire state, every river in the state, is in the lowest 5% of observed levels for this day in recorded history," Diers said, referring to observations that dated back between 50 and 100 years.

What can be done about this?

The Concord Monitor noted that rains "will help, but much more is needed as we enter spring, often the wettest part of the year."

If you live in an area experiencing a drought, one of the most important things you can do is conserve as much water as possible. Simple actions like taking shorter showers, fixing leaks, and using water-efficient appliances can make a big difference.

It's also helpful to stay informed and plan ahead by educating yourself about the issues surrounding droughts.

Reducing your contributions to our shifting climate can aid the effort to quell drought conditions. Cutting dirty fuel emissions and supporting sustainable practices can help slow the overheating of the planet, thereby mitigating the impact of droughts and other extreme weather events on our communities and environment.

