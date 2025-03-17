  • Tech Tech

Scientists revolutionize farming with innovative greenhouse technology: 'The core concept … is to harvest food and energy simultaneously'

This technology could transform farming in a warming world.

by Leslie Sattler
This technology could transform farming in a warming world.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian scientists have developed windows that let sunshine in for plants while capturing some rays to make electricity, reported PV Magazine.

Farms use tons of water and power. This breakthrough tackles both problems at once, trimming energy needs by 57% and water use by 29%.

The innovation comes from Murdoch University and ClearVue Technologies. Their special glass windows allow about 70% of light through while converting sunlight to electricity at the edges. Each window panel generates 30-33 watts per square meter, according to a study published in the journal Cleaner Engineering and Technology.

"The core concept for this project is to harvest food and energy simultaneously so that we can overcome the food, energy, and environment trilemma challenge," Murdoch professor Chengdao Li, who led the research, told PV Magazine.

Most plants grown in the test greenhouse thrived just as well as under regular glass. Some crops, like snow peas, actually produced 12% more. The researchers tested 18 plants across two growing seasons in Perth, Australia.

This technology could transform farming in a warming world. Greenhouses already help farmers grow food with less water, but they traditionally consume lots of electricity for cooling, heating, and ventilation. These solar windows could make greenhouses self-sufficient, running purely on the energy they generate.

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

Computer models suggest this approach would work worldwide. The team ran simulations for locations as diverse as Rio de Janeiro, Beijing, New Delhi, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Haifa, Israel, finding that properly designed solar greenhouses could meet 100% of their energy needs.

By reducing water and power demands, these windows make growing food cleaner and more affordable. Farms using less electricity mean fewer pollutants released from power plants, benefiting everyone's health.

The future of farming might be as clear as glass and just as powerful as a solar farm. Look for this technology to appear in commercial greenhouses within the next few years as testing continues and manufacturing scales up.

Which of these factors would be your main motivation for installing solar panels?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x