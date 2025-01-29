Scientists puzzled by disturbing discovery while analyzing areas after heavy rainfall — here's what they found

A group of scientists in South Korea made an interesting discovery when analyzing the effects of heavy rainfall on industrial areas.

What's happening?

The scientists published their findings in the Journal of Hazardous Materials after evaluating the effects of saline water and heavy rainfall on the biodegradation of chlorinated ethenes, which were described as "prevalent contaminants in industrial wastewater that detrimentally affect human health."

The final results of the study "indicate that minimal natural attenuation occurred in the source," meaning that increased rainfall has slowed the natural process that removes those contaminants from groundwater.

The study was prompted after elevated chemical concentrations were observed in the groundwater of an industrial area near the ocean in Incheon, South Korea. The continued prevalence of these contaminants poses a risk to the natural environment because they can travel to a wider area in the sea and affect marine life.

Why is this important?

Extreme rainfall events are nothing new but have become more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures caused by ongoing changes in the climate. These increased occurrences have led to greater risks of flooding, which can decimate areas lacking strong infrastructure.

There are already many cases of homes being destroyed, essential services being damaged, and communities being displaced as a whole due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events.

In addition to flooding, heavy rainfall has also been found to pose significant health risks. A recent study found that unusually severe rainfall events are associated with an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular deaths, particularly in areas that typically experience very steady rainfall or have little plant cover.

These developments go beyond isolated weather patterns and shine a light on the broader climate issue that will only become more unpredictable and dangerous as global temperatures continue to rise.

What's being done about this?

The scientists noted in their research that "effective remedies are required to degrade these contaminants" before they cause even more harm to marine life. However, there isn't a quick-fix solution.

There are steps you can take to reduce your contributions to changes in the climate such as relying on clean energy sources and cutting carbon pollution.

Still, it will take continued research and support from policymakers to truly make a difference in helping communities overcome the effects of extreme rainfall.

