Farmers in crisis as harsh weather conditions threaten livelihoods: 'I don't know … how to survive'

"There has been no rainfall since August last year."

As the world warms and weather patterns become more unpredictable, it's having a devastating impact on farmers in Nepal.

What's happening?

As The Kathmandu Post reported, farmers in Rukum West — a hilly district in west-central Nepal — haven't had much luck growing crops in recent years, and they believe the rapidly shifting temperatures and weather conditions are to blame.

Gauri Giri, a resident of Gujoldanga in Musikot municipality, said irregular rainfall is making it harder for crops to grow, and the lack of moisture has allowed diseases and pests to proliferate.

"There has been no rainfall since August last year. Winter crops have dried in the field," Giri told the Post. "I don't know what to eat or how to survive in such harsh climate conditions."

With droughts becoming more frequent and severe in Nepal, soil health is declining, further compounding the problem. According to Nepali Times, Nepal suffered prolonged droughts in eight of the last 12 winters, leading to significantly lower production of important crops such as wheat, barley, lentils, and citrus fruits.

The Kathmandu Post explained that the erratic weather patterns resulting from rising temperatures have taken a toll on farmers' mental health.

"The direct impact of climate change on agriculture leads to poor production, affecting farmers' psychology. Climate change brings one problem after another," Bharat Bahadur Basnet, the agriculture development office's deputy chief, told the newspaper.

Why are crop failures in Nepal concerning?

If farmers can't grow crops, they won't be able to earn a living or put food on the table for their families and communities who depend on them. With Nepali farmers having difficulties growing traditional crops such as wheat and oranges, they will be forced to produce other foods that can more easily adapt to dryer weather.

However, crops still need some water to thrive, and the precious resource is getting harder to come by.

According to data from the District Agriculture Development Office cited by the Post, only about 12,000 acres of the 41,000 acres available for farming in Rukum West has access to irrigation. Basnet said expanding irrigation systems to more farmland would require a sizable investment, and the district's budget doesn't currently allow for large-scale implementation.

Nepal exports a variety of crops such as cardamom, nutmeg, and lentils to many countries — including the United States, India, Bangladesh, China, and the United Kingdom, per the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Crop failures could lead to disruptions in the supply chain, higher grocery bills in some regions, and decreased export earnings in Nepal.

What's being done to help farmers?

While Nepal's government and local provinces coordinate efforts to expand irrigation projects, Basnet urged farmers to avoid giving into despair and instead work with Mother Nature to cultivate crops that can resist droughts.

"We should grow traditional crops like millet, buckwheat, barley, and foxtail millet. These crops require less water and fertiliser and can thrive in dry conditions," he said.

Orange farmers in Spain have taken a similar approach, with many growing mandarins instead after extreme weather ruined orange harvests. Meanwhile, farmers in Turkey have had better luck growing wheat and corn instead of citrus fruits, revealing that the overheating planet is affecting regions in different ways.

We can reduce the strain on the planet and our wallets by growing our own food, even if it's just herbs on a windowsill. Keeping tabs on global trends in food production is also a good idea, so you know what to expect at the grocery store.

