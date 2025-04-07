Report confirms country's renewable energy push is outpacing global efforts: 'The shift ... must be faster and fairer'

"China is now well poised to lead the world in the energy transition."

The United Nations' climate action page adequately states: "Energy is at the heart of the climate challenge — and key to the solution."

Fossil fuel production and use trap the sun's heat, which harms the planet and its creatures. The Associated Press reported on China's major efforts to replace nonrenewable energy with renewable resources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping set a 2020 goal of having 1,200 gigawatts from renewables by 2030 to lower energy costs and reduce air pollution. Amazingly, China surpassed that goal six years early when it installed 374 gigawatts of solar and wind power in 2024. The country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

This major step for the environment was an increase of 45% in solar energy and 18% in wind energy in operation in 2023. However, there is still work to be done, as while China is the leading country in renewable energy usage, the country also produces the most pollution from fossil fuels through its reliance on coal.

Coal, oil, and gas are major contributors to climate change, as they warm the planet and their effects are hazardous to people, their land, and their pockets. These nonrenewable energy sources are more expensive than renewable resources in most cases.

China's increase in renewable energy, as well as the country's manufacturing and exporting of equipment to make clean energy, has lowered the cost of solar and wind.

"While China's overall emissions are the largest of any single country, they have recognized — at least, in part — that rapidly building renewables is essential for energy and climate security. Given the recent administration change in Washington, China is now well poised to lead the world in the energy transition," said Daniel Jasper, senior policy advisor at Project Drawdown.

As a call for more action, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in 2024: "Renewable energy is powering down the fossil fuel age. Record-breaking growth is creating jobs, lowering energy bills, and cleaning our air, but the shift to clean energy must be faster and fairer."

