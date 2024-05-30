Top scientists issue warning after dangerous gases hit record-high measurements in our air: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

The burning of dirty fuels like oil and gas, deforestation, wildfires, and the use of nitrogen-based fertilizers have all contributed to the spike in these gases.

The three gases most responsible for our planet's overheating have hit record highs, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that these three heat-trapping gases — carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide — reached record-high levels in the atmosphere in 2023.

Carbon dioxide, the most influential gas in our planet's overheating, rose to an average concentration of 419 parts per million in the atmosphere. This means that CO2 levels are now 50% higher than before the industrial era. Meanwhile, methane has surged to 160% above preindustrial levels, per the Guardian.

The burning of dirty fuels like oil and gas, deforestation, and the use of nitrogen-based fertilizers have all contributed to the spike in these gases.

"As these numbers show, we still have a lot of work to do to make meaningful progress in reducing the amount of greenhouse gases accumulating in the atmosphere," Vanda Grubišić, director of NOAA's global monitoring laboratory, told the Guardian.

Why is the new data concerning?

As our planet continues to warm, we will face more climate-related risks, including destructive storms that threaten human life, hotter temperatures that put people at risk for heat-related illnesses, more extreme droughts that threaten food supplies, and an increased risk of some diseases.

For instance, a new report revealed that about a quarter of Americans now suffer from unhealthy air due to rising global temperatures in what is being called a "climate penalty." Researchers expect about 50% more Americans to be exposed to the risk of "unhealthy" air days by 2054.

Meanwhile, less obvious threats, like the spread of flesh-eating bacteria to waters off the U.S. East Coast, are made possible as ocean temperatures rise.

What's being done about planet-warming gases?

A number of governments and corporations are taking steps to lower their output of planet-warming gases. Some of the world's biggest companies — including Microsoft, Walmart, Apple, and Meta — are now America's biggest corporate solar energy users.

Cities are pitching in, too. For instance, Tokyo now requires most new buildings to have solar panels, while Los Angeles has outlawed most gas equipment in newly constructed buildings.

You can also pitch in, especially by slashing your use of dirty energy when possible. This could be as simple as taking public transit more or voting for pro-climate candidates. You can also make a big difference by making your next car electric, signing up for community solar, or installing a heat pump in your home.

