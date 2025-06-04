Farmers devastated as unexpected conditions wipe out prized crops: 'We are seeing significant losses'

Farmers around the world are also turning to crop insurance.

Unseasonal weather has caused major damage to mango crops across South Asia, particularly in India and Pakistan. Pollution-fueled climate extremes are largely to blame, slashing yields and leaving farmers struggling.

What's happening?

FreshPlaza reported that thunderstorms and strong winds have led to widespread fruit drop in India, especially affecting popular mango varieties like Alphonso and Kesar. This has resulted in crop losses of around 30-35%, per the outlet.

Local governments are now assessing damage in farming districts, while some farmers have opted to harvest early to avoid further losses. Fallen mangoes are being sold at lower prices to pulp factories, reducing overall profits.

"We are seeing significant losses, with many mangoes falling before harvest," Dinesh Paladiya, joint director of horticulture in the Surat Range, told FreshPlaza.

FreshPlaza added that mango yields in Pakistan have been slashed by up to 50% due to a volatile combination of heavy storms, fluctuating temperatures, and prolonged drought.

An abrupt drop in nighttime temperatures caused vital blossoms to wither and die, while heat waves stunted fruit development. As a result, many mangoes are undersized and late to ripen. These delays have forced some contractors to cancel purchasing agreements, adding financial strain to growers.

Why are disruptions to mango crops important to understand?

Unseasonal and extreme weather, which is fueled by pollution-driven changes to the climate, is directly impacting mango production, and these disruptions have far-reaching economic consequences. Mango farming supports the livelihoods of millions of farmers in India and Pakistan. When weather events damage crops, it can devastate rural economies and cut into already low agricultural incomes.

Mangoes are a widely traded fruit globally, and crop shortages can lead to reduced availability, higher prices, and lower fruit quality worldwide.

While a shortage of one fruit might not seem like a major concern, the issue runs deeper — extreme climate shifts are impacting crops far beyond mangoes. Due to climate instability, farmers globally are facing decreased yields across a wide variety of crops, which impacts grocery bills.

Importantly, mangoes also hold cultural and culinary significance in many countries, including India and Pakistan. Disruptions to the mango season can affect traditions, festivals, and the availability of the regionally beloved fruit.

What's being done to help mango farmers?

Governments in both India and Pakistan have launched initiatives to modernize agricultural practices by promoting climate-resilient technologies and sustainable farming, hoping to have a positive impact on production.

At the same time, researchers continue to develop more resilient crop varieties designed to better withstand the impacts of the changing climate. That work has extended into mango farming specifically, where more forgiving varieties of the fruit are being developed.

According to Energy Innovation, farmers around the world are also turning to crop insurance to help protect themselves from the growing financial risks of unpredictable weather.

