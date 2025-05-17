Farmers scramble as food prices spike due to factors beyond their control: 'A highly unusual trend'

Limited or interrupted supplies mean higher prices at the grocery stores.

Farmers in South Africa are sounding the alarm on changing weather patterns and their impact on food prices, a growing concern around the world.

What's happening?

According to a report from the Witness, farmers and sustainability experts say that unpredictable weather has damaged crops and impacted livestock, causing higher food prices.

The primary issue for the region is increased rainfall from La Niña, as well as thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. The unseasonable rain has led to flooding, reducing crop yield and interrupting livestock's access to feed and water.

"Since 2020, South Africa has had cooler summers with higher rainfall due to La Niña," Shakti Satyapal, managing director of Roadway Farms and director of Sustainability Truthing, told the outlet. "A shift to El Niño in mid-2023 was expected to bring warmer, drier conditions, but instead, we're seeing extreme rainfall even as we move into autumn — a highly unusual trend."

Why are unusual weather patterns important?

According to several experts, reported by the Guardian, 2024 was the hottest year on record, and the trend is likely to continue. Increased temperatures lead to a variety of extreme weather issues, like droughts, but also increased rainfall in areas that don't typically receive it, causing prices to significantly increase. Per the outlet, the price of cocoa and coffee went up 163% and 103%, respectively, due to increased temperatures studied by Inverto.

Limited or interrupted supplies mean higher prices at the grocery stores. The USDA Economic Research Service reported earlier this year that the increased cocoa prices led to decreased imports to the U.S.

Increased food prices and supply chain disruptions also lead to increased food insecurity at a basic level. According to the Pan American Health Organization, 74% of Latin American and Caribbean countries are exposed to weather events, leading to 41 million people throughout the region facing hunger.

What's being done about extreme weather impacting farming?

In South Africa, Roadway Farms is employing practices like crop diversification, opting for weather-resistant varieties, and engaging in regenerative agriculture to improve soil health.

On a personal level, you can opt for more sustainable options, like shopping in season at the grocery store, or making changes to your home or car options to lower your own impact.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.