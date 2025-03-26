Experts sound the alarm on surprising factor driving up food prices: 'Persistent challenges'

"When groceries get more expensive, everyone feels it."

As global temperatures keep rising, the impact is hitting closer to home — especially at the dinner table. Experts are warning that food prices are climbing, making it harder for everyday people to afford basic groceries and worsening hunger for the world's most vulnerable communities.

What's happening?

According to a report from The Eastleigh Voice, the cost of agricultural products and staple foods like corn and wheat is climbing steadily. The World Bank's February 2025 Food Security Update notes that agricultural products like crops and livestock are up 3%, while exports have risen 6%. That means higher grocery prices and more people struggling to access nutritious food.

"The report underscores how persistent challenges: high inflation, mounting debt, and trade disruptions, are exacerbating food insecurity for the world's most vulnerable," said the group's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

While global political tensions and trade issues are part of the problem, extreme weather events made worse by human-induced pollution are disrupting harvests, reducing yields, and sending prices higher.

Why are rising food costs concerning?

When groceries get more expensive, everyone feels it. But for some, it can mean skipping meals altogether. The World Bank's latest food security report found that 2.8 billion people already can't afford healthy food, and even a 1% bump in food prices can push 10 million more into extreme poverty.

These rising costs hit low-income households the hardest. And as climate disasters become more frequent, disruptions to farming and food systems are expected to grow. As food insecurity rises, so do rates of malnutrition, illness, and poverty.

While the environmental impact (like disrupted ecosystems) is serious, the human cost is impossible to ignore.

What's being done about rising food costs?

Organizations and governments can help through sustainability initiatives and agricultural support systems. The World Bank funds programs that support climate-smart farming methods, advocacy in policy making, land restoration and conservation, and agricultural resilience.

Crop diversification and local food programs also help communities adapt. At the same time, policies that reduce harmful pollution heating our planet and protect natural resources are essential to tackling the root cause.

Individuals can also take action. Shopping smarter at the grocery store can stretch your budget while cutting down on food waste. Community and urban gardening also increase access to healthy foods while supporting the pollinators that keep our food supply growing.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.