Farmers issue urgent warning as frequent disasters drive up prices of staple crops: 'It crushes the spirit of a nation'

When crop prices go up, it can have dire consequences in families' homes, including a lack of food. Sadly, this is the crisis happening in Bangladesh.

According to the Daily Observer, Bangladesh is on the World Bank's Food Inflation Index Red List and has been for two years in a row. Statistics can be great at telling stories, and this one is where millions of families don't have food and children are malnourished.

What's happening?

World Bank data shows that Bangladesh food inflation has surpassed 10% for 12 months.

For example, "rice prices have increased by 10-15 taka per kilogram, and oil by 20-30 taka per liter," according to the Daily Observer.

To put this in context, Business Insider noted that as of May 13, 2025, one taka is worth $0.0082.

The exchange rate is where another crisis lies. Since the taka's value against the dollar has decreased, imports are more expensive, and the country relies heavily on them to feed its people. Sugar, oil, and rice prices have increased so much that ordinary people can't afford them.

Additionally, the country is experiencing frequent droughts, floods, and rising salinity, which are all reducing crop yields and causing food prices to increase.

Why is crop prices rising concerning?

A World Bank report indicated that 30% of children in Bangladesh suffer from malnutrition. More and more women are also suffering from anemia.

According to the Daily Observer, "Hunger doesn't just weaken bodies, it crushes the spirit of a nation, fosters social unrest, and shatters the economic backbone."

Rising food prices are not isolated in Bangladesh. Rising global temperatures are affecting crop yields across the world. For example, Japan suffered from a rice shortage because of the heat. The country was forced to import 44,000 tons, mainly from the U.S.

Grocery prices are also rising in the U.S. The average household spends 12% more on groceries now than two years ago.

The climate crisis not only creates crop issues and rising grocery prices, but it is also damaging entire ecosystems and food chains.

What's being done about increasing crop prices?

Scientists are working on climate-resilient crops. For instance, the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences published a study about boosting rice and tomato crops' resilience by genome editing. The results showed a decrease in crops lost to heat.

While you may not be able to control crop yields, you can control what you buy. Too much food gets wasted, so you can shop smarter to reduce your grocery bill. Every year, $750 worth of food is wasted. So, cutting back your list by 15% can save you $110.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.