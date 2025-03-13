Farmers fight for survival as relentless force wipes out their livelihoods: 'I was left with nothing'

"Now, I have nothing to eat in my house."

Farmers in South Sudan are facing a dire crisis as relentless climate changes wipe out their crops and livelihoods.

What's happening?

As reported by Anadolu Ajansı, many in the region are without food, struggling to feed their families as extreme weather conditions make agriculture increasingly unsustainable.

According to the report, the changing climate has disrupted traditional farming cycles, leaving land unable to produce food and forcing families to migrate.

These farmers are battling a severe dry spell, compounded by an invasion of birds, pushing families into hunger and forcing them to seek alternative sources of income.

"The birds destroyed my entire crops. I cultivated my farm, hoping for a good harvest, but I was left with nothing," Nakai Lotor told Anadolu. "Now, I have nothing to eat in my house. My two children are malnourished. I survive by selling firewood and burning charcoal."

Adele Losike said: "This dry spell has been devastating for my family's farm. We rely on the rains to water our crops and sustain our livelihood, but this year, the skies have remained stubbornly clear. Our fields, once lush with greenery, now lie barren and cracked.

"The impact is more than just financial loss. My children go to bed hungry, and I worry about their health and future."

Why is agricultural stability important?

Agricultural stability is being disrupted, resulting in not just an environmental issue but a humanitarian disaster as well that threatens food security on a massive scale.

With food shortages rising, malnutrition is worsening, particularly among children. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report warns that by April, 57% of South Sudan's population will face acute food insecurity.

Farmers who once relied on seasonal rains are now watching their lands turn to dust, unable to sustain their families.

South Sudan, already grappling with political instability and economic hardship, now faces an agricultural collapse that could leave millions without food. If this trend continues, experts warn that famine and displacement will become even more widespread, exacerbating poverty and social unrest.

The ripple effects of food shortages reach all corners of the world, as global supply chains become more volatile and food prices rise.

What's being done about agricultural stability?

Efforts are underway to help South Sudanese farmers adapt to climate challenges.

International agencies are stepping in to help farmers, and the World Food Program has introduced farming techniques such as half-moon ditches to conserve water and modern tools to improve soil quality.

On a broader scale, reducing harmful gas pollution and investing in sustainable farming practices are crucial to mitigating climate-related food crises in vulnerable regions.

Consumers can also make an impact by supporting sustainable agriculture initiatives and reducing food waste, making sure the food system remains as stable as possible.

