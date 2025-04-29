Farmers raise concerns about higher food prices after crops are destroyed: 'The situation looks completely different'

Potatoes are a staple in homes across the world. Unfortunately, due to excessive rain in Spain and Portugal, issues with this crop are becoming apparent for some growers.

What's happening?

While projections for the region's potato crops were encouraging for some at the start of the year, heavy rains and flooded fields in recent months have had a drastic impact on the quality and quantity of the harvest.

Jurgen Duthoo, who works for Belgian potato packaging company Warnez, told Fresh Plaza, "Everything looked very promising back in February … But now the situation looks completely different."

Why are these shortages concerning?

Though not every instance of heavy rain can be linked to rising global temperatures, flooding and other extreme weather events are generally becoming more frequent and intense due to climate-related changes.

Heat-trapping pollution — such as carbon dioxide and methane — is the prime driver of such climate shocks, which can have devastating effects on the environment as well as on everyday human life. What we have available to put on the table at the end of every day can be impacted too.

Reduced and damaged potato yields in Spain and Portugal could lead to higher prices. Crop failures will mean farmers need to make up for their losses. And fewer products on the market are likely to spike demand, and, in turn, increase costly imports.

This comes on top of already rising prices observed at the start of the year, which were ostensibly related to import quality issues, leading to higher domestic demand.

Potatoes News reported in January that "the Spanish potato sector faces dual challenges: ensuring the quality of domestic produce and addressing the complex issues of import competition, fluctuating prices, and changing consumer preferences."

As the Spanish potato season typically starts in April, a full recovery of the growing season may be impossible for many affected producers in the region this year. According to Duthoo in late March, "by now, 50% [of potatoes] should have been planted, but they were only at 5%."

What can be done about shortages?

The drop in Spanish-produced potatoes is likely to increase the need for imports from other countries, despite previously reported quality issues.

The European potato market may face further upheaval due to potential tariffs planned by the Trump administration, which could affect product prices and availability.

With these issues in mind, Duthoo posed to Fresh Plaza last month, "Who knows—maybe the EU will respond?"

To help address at least some of the crop-wrecking floods that can upend markets and scramble diets while also cutting household costs, individuals can pursue renewable options to replace the dirty energy driving climate change. Switching to solar power or considering an electric vehicle are steps many consumers can take.

Growers might also adopt sustainable farming practices and strategies to withstand extreme weather events, such as cultivating flood- and drought-resistant crops.

