Food safety analysts issue warning against popular kids' lunch kit sold in stores: 'Over the daily amount ... they should be exposed to'

A recent Consumer Reports study shows that Lunchly meal kits aren't much healthier than competing brands, and analysis of the contents raised some red flags.

What's happening?

Lunchly is a brand of meal kits created by internet personalities MrBeast, Logan Paul, and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji. It's marketed primarily to children as a healthier alternative to the popular Lunchables product from Kraft Heinz.

Food & Wine shared the details of Consumer Reports' analysis of Lunchly products, which revealed that some of the kits contained up to 50% of the daily limit of lead, putting them on par with some Lunchables meals.

Phthalates were also detected in the products, although the Environmental Defense Fund notes that those chemicals are commonly found in many types of food — from fast food to fruits and vegetables.

On the nutritional front, the levels of sodium, fat, and calories found in Lunchly products are similar to Lunchables. Sodium is especially prevalent in the meals, ranging from one-third to nearly half of a child's recommended daily intake, the report explained.

"Lunchly said that it was better than Lunchables, but in our testing, they aren't better," James E. Rogers, Ph.D., told Food & Wine.

"One of the issues is that the product is a highly processed food, and studies have shown that processed foods are not good for you."

Why are the ingredients so concerning?

Exposure to lead can cause health problems, especially in children, where it can impact brain development and lead to irreversible damage. At high levels, it can harm the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults.

"Knowing that kids can pick up lead from their environment or from other foods, they could easily get over the daily amount of lead they should be exposed to," said Rogers.

The report explained that while the levels of phthalates weren't as high as in other products, they're linked to serious health risks, and consumption should be limited.

Globally, the average daily sodium intake is more than double the suggested amount, and these ultraprocessed meals just add to the problem. Too much sodium can raise a person's blood pressure and lead to a variety of health issues.

What's being done to improve meal options?

Many of the quick-and-easy food products on the market today are ultra-processed and contain little actual nutritional value. They're OK as an "occasional treat," according to Rogers, but using more natural ingredients should be the standard.

"Parents should still make sure their kids get a balanced diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and actually make their lunches and send them to school filled with healthier products," he added, per the article.

Food dyes are being banned in some regions, while scientists are also sounding the alarm about harmful ingredients found in candy and other foods.

Innovative grocery services like Martie are reducing food waste and delivering affordable and healthy food right to people's doors.

There are even plant-based deli meat alternatives that could find their way into lunch boxes, helping minimize the environmental impact of high-carbon-footprint foods.

