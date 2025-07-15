Startup uses next-gen tech to combat pervasive problem in grocery stores: 'A cost-effective and easy-to-implement solution'

"With the support of our investment partners, we can now build on this traction."

Food waste is a global problem that startup Freshflow believes it can help address through the use of AI-driven ordering and inventory systems for fresh produce.

Tech Funding News reported the story of Freshflow founder and CEO Avik Mukhija, a machine learning scientist who discovered chaos and inefficiency in the fresh produce and ordering process while conducting hands-on work at a supermarket in Berlin.

The report explained that the company recently closed a €6.5 million seed funding round to help make fresh food supply chains smarter and more efficient, which brings its total investment to €8.7 million.

The company is already seeing rapid growth in its retail customer base following a series of positive reviews by leading French and German grocers, according to a press release.

Some have reported 2-5% sales growth with a 20% reduction in waste after using the company's AI tool for daily ordering.

Food waste occurs at every stage of the supply chain, including harvesting, transporting, processing, packaging, and consuming. Around 95% of that ends up in landfill sites, which highlights the need for effective food management earlier in the cycle. Food decomposing in landfills creates planet-warming pollution, so keeping it out of landfills could help curb rising global temperatures.

The U.N. reported that in 2022, 1.15 billion tons of food waste were generated globally, with 12% of that coming from the retail sector.

"Until now, no one has offered European retailers a cost-effective and easy-to-implement solution to avoid fresh food waste. Freshflow is that solution," said Nadine Geiser, principal at World Fund, per Tech Funding News.

"Avik has the vision, expertise and contacts to grow this into a global company, as evidenced by Freshflow's impressive traction over the last year. We are very excited to be doubling down on our investment in Freshflow and its talented team," she added.

TFN shared that Freshflow's AI platform considers variables such as store layout, local weather, seasonality, and spoilage risk, helping staff make more informed stock decisions rather than relying on their gut instincts.

The funding will help the company expand its reach into new product categories, such as dairy, meat, and bakery items, as well as strengthen partnerships with grocery distribution centers.

"With the support of our investment partners, we can now build on this traction and serve retailers across Europe, moving one step closer to our vision to achieve a just-in-time, lean, and climate-friendly fresh food supply chain," concluded Mukhija in a statement.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



