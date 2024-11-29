YouTuber faces backlash after uploading video flaunting billion-dollar purchase: 'All for the views'

These vessels are more appropriate for groups of hundreds and, by the end, thousands.

A Redditor sparked a discussion on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit after a particularly indulgent video by popular YouTuber MrBeast.

In their post, they were critical of a MrBeast video titled "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!"

"My dude literally sank a boat and ordered pizza via helicopter delivery, among much more, all for the views," the Redditor claimed.

The basic premise of the video is to explore all the differences between yachts going from a dilapidated $1 yacht to a comically opulent $1 billion one. While it might be a breezy watch for some entertained by MrBeast, celebrities like Tom Brady, and his universe's cast of characters, certain parts of the videos will make more eco-conscious viewers squirm.

Why, for instance, does MrBeast feel the need to show a $1 yacht predictably sink at the beginning? Sure, that might garner a chuckle, but is that really good for local fish and marine life to add a decrepit boat to the stacks of pollution already there?

Next, the helicopter pizza delivery stunt is an energetic but completely unnecessary flex. In the narration, he cedes that his friends are passing up a world-class chef to mindlessly burn fuel via the helicopter delivering it.

From there, the video's problematic aspects are a little more straightforward, as it celebrates increasingly more absurd and wasteful yachts. These vessels are more appropriate for groups of hundreds and, by the end, thousands.

MrBeast, his friends, and subscribers make up a fraction of those totals, but you have to imagine having these likely diesel-powered boats in operation requires a ton of fuel while generating hefty pollution all for one YouTube video.

Its overall celebration of the yachts' excess certainly encourages the idea of consuming as much as possible in a way that doesn't bode well for the planet. This makes for an eye-catching spectacle, but at what cost?

As you'd expect for the subreddit, much of the community was out on MrBeast's antics.

"Glad I'm not the only who thinks Mr. Beast is sus," one Redditor harshly chimed in.

"1 of the richest 1% cause more pollution than 1000 people," another user wrote after calling it "weird that people worship the rich."

Some users did defend MrBeast, citing his philanthropic efforts. "I don't like his content, but I do respect his charity work," a user countered.

