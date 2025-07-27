New study finds shocking impact that soft drinks have on human lifespan: 'The urgency ... is clear'

That afternoon soda might feel like a harmless treat, but new research suggests it's quietly working against your health.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Michigan, summarized by Geekspin, estimates that each can of sugar-sweetened soda shaves 12 minutes off your life.

It highlights the toll that ultra-processed foods take on the human body. Hot dogs, sugary sodas, and packaged snacks all rank high on the list of offenders.

Researchers found that a single hot dog could reduce life expectancy by 36 minutes, while a can of soda costs another 12. These aren't just isolated concerns.

"The urgency of dietary changes to improve human health is clear," said study co-author Dr. Olivier Jolliet, who emphasized that shifting to healthier, low-impact foods can bring meaningful benefits.

The research connects daily choices with broader consequences, including increased healthcare burdens and declining life expectancy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are ultra-processed foods concerning?

The numbers add up quickly. Regular consumption of UPFs is linked to higher risks of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and even depression, according to a British Medical Journal analysis.

For many households, especially those in low-income areas, Coca-Cola products and similar sodas are easier to find than fresh, nutritious options. This creates a cycle where health outcomes worsen while sugary drink companies continue to profit.

Coca-Cola also remains the leading global producer of branded plastic waste, which adds further pressure to communities already dealing with health and environmental issues.

What's being done about Coca-Cola's impact?

Coca-Cola has introduced a few improvements in recent years. For example, it began testing recyclable paper bottles and has removed plastic ring packaging at some regional bottling facilities.

While these changes mark a small step forward, they don't match the scale of the harm.

Public health advocates are calling for clearer labeling, limits on sugar in packaged drinks, and stronger rules around how these products are advertised, especially to kids.

On an individual level, switching to water or unsweetened beverages can have immediate health benefits. Choosing fewer ultra-processed items helps reduce personal risk and shifts demand away from companies fueling the problem.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.