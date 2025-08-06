Food company gets stunning taste test results with 'deli meats' made from unexpected materials: 'We're thrilled'

"We've always been committed to giving people the flavor and health benefits they expect from their favorite deli classics."

Prime Roots is poised to take the salt-cured meat market by storm with a fungus-based product that just rocked a taste-testing exercise.

The headliner for the California-based maker of alternative, plant-based deli meats is a new line of mycelium foods. Mycelium is the vegetative, lower part of edible fungi, per ScienceDirect.

The reviews, part of a third-party blind taste test, were convincingly in favor of Prime Roots' cuts, as the company told Vegconomist. Tasters preferred the alternative deli slices, and a "majority of meat-eaters" said they'd be willing to switch.

"As a new-school deli brand, we've always been committed to giving people the flavor and health benefits they expect from their favorite deli classics," Prime Roots co-founder Kimberlie Le said, per the publication.

The new offerings include turkey, ham, pepperoni, and bacon varieties. Vegconomist added that the foods have zero gluten, soy, GMOs, or artificial ingredients. The recipes are "among the only deli meats that are heart-healthy and free of nitrates and cholesterol," per the report. Nitrates, common in processed meats, are associated with cancer risks by health experts.

Prime Roots, which was founded in 2017, cited numerous studies on its website that tout benefits linked to ditching traditional cold cuts, including better cognitive function in kids, and reduced chances for cancer and food allergies.

The alternative protein doesn't lack other key meaty metrics, either. Prime Roots said its product can build muscle better than animal proteins, including milk, according to Vegconomist.

On a larger scale, producing the alternative protein uses nearly 100% less land and water — and makes less air pollution, the company's fact sheet added.

That's vitally important, as the University of Colorado reported that raising livestock for food generates about 15% of planet-warming fumes.

While alternative meats might not be for everyone, including more veggies in your diet can provide a tasty upgrade to your menu that saves cash and reduces pollution. Improved heart health is part of the benefits listed by Harvard Health Publishing.

What's more, a backyard or porch garden gives you control over your groceries. Even a couple of plants can provide abundant produce to help fill the table, saving you money in the produce aisle.

There are plenty of healthier meat alternatives being developed, too, for anyone interested in trying something new. Slovenia's Juicy Marbles has developed a plant-based pork substitute aptly called Pork-ish. Chile's NotCo has a menu of alternative proteins, including turtle soup.

Prime Roots' deli slices can be found at restaurants, grocery stores, and meat cutters across the country. The business recently moved into Canada, as well, Vegconomist reported.

"We're thrilled to unveil our upgraded recipes and new packaging that has been refined over years of feedback and that will drive real results," Le said, per Vegconomist. "With some of our retail partners reporting that Prime Roots is driving 20% growth in deli sales, we're not just taking share — we're growing the category."

