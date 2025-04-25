  • Food Food

Home cook shares satisfying cooking trick using common household items: 'Such a great hack'

"They also make great biscuit cutters."

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: TikTok

Say goodbye to bad pancakes. Here's a tip for hosts and perfectionists on how to master identical pancakes.

The scoop

The perfect pancake hack was shared by Meredith Otte (@mereotte) on TikTok.

@mereotte Discovered a simple hack for perfect silver dollar pancakes! Oil the inside rims of mason jar lids and use on your griddle - larger lids would work for regular sized pancakes too! 🥞 #pancakes #cookinghack #breakfastideas #masonjars #cookingtiktok ♬ sonido original - dinoedits_superandom🦖

The video opens to the tune of Thurston Harris' "Little Bitty Pretty One" with three metal canning bands in a skillet. Two are already filled, and someone pours batter into the third. Then they carefully pull off the lids after a bit. Flip 'em, and just like that, you have a stack of matching silver dollar pancakes.

"Oil the inside rims of Mason jar lids and use on your griddle — larger lids would work for regular-sized pancakes too!" Meredith wrote in the caption.

How it's helping

Upcycling and repurposing items you already paid for gets you what you need at a 100% discount. Instead of going to the store to spend money and inevitably grabbing more things you don't need, you can rest at ease, because you already have it.

Keeping this mindset will help you look at your things in a different way — particularly and hopefully before they end up in the trash. Recycling and giving stuff a second life reduces waste and helps minimize the already overcrowded landfills that are polluting the air with carbon and methane as contents decompose.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

These planet-warming gases cause the ocean to absorb more heat every year. Last year set the record for the warmest ocean temperatures in recorded history. That's not a record we want, and the fear is that this year will be even hotter. Increased ocean temperatures can alter currents, sea levels, and weather patterns, setting the stage for extreme events, such as tropical storms

If you're spring cleaning and ready to get rid of some things, there are ways to make money instead of throwing everything in a bin.

Even if they're items that need to be put to rest, Trashie will accept all forms of textiles — including underwear — in exchange for rewards to use on its platform. Amazon offers a trade-in program for electronics. If your Uggs have seen better days, check out the company's repair service for new soles and a steam-clean shampoo.

What everyone's saying

Meredith's pancakes are the perfect brunch addition. 

"Such a great hack!" one user exclaimed.

"They also make great biscuit cutters," another chimed in.

