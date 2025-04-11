Savvy spring cleaner uses remarkable service to turn their old clothes into game-changing rewards — see what amazing deals are available

"It's almost spring, so you know what that means."

Instagram travel vlogger Katie (@katerinaadventures) shared a fantastic tip for some eco-friendly spring cleaning.

"It's almost spring, so you know what that means," Katie said. "It's time for a closet cleanout."

She then pulled out a Take Back Bag from clothing recycling company Trashie and explained their benefits.

"Unlike other donation spots where 85% of clothing ends up in a landfill, Trashie sorts and recycles properly, keeping 90% of what you send out of the trash," Katie said.

But she left out some awesome information about Trashie and what it offers. This company won't just help you declutter by taking unused clothing and recycling it for you. It will also give you all kinds of cool rewards for doing it.

How does Trashie work?

To utilize Trashie's recycling program, you'll first need to purchase a Take Back bag. These cost $20 and earn you the equivalent of $30 in rewards on Trashie's platform, which means a net positive for you. The next part is a net positive for the environment.

Katie showed that you simply fill your Take Back Bag with your old clothes and other textiles and send them back to Trashie to be recycled. In return, Katie will receive rewards, which include incredible discounts, gift cards, and rebates from popular brands such as AMC Theatres, '47, Tripadvisor, Stitch Fix, and many more.

Sending the bag back to the company won't cost you a penny, either.

Why should I use Trashie?

It can be hard to part with old clothing sometimes, be it for sentimental reasons or a fear of overstuffing landfills. Trashie offers an opportunity to ensure that your old clothes go to great use and do not wind up contributing to the unsustainability of the fashion industry.

According to Earth.org, 92 million tonnes (over 101 million tons) of garments end up in landfills every year, where they will contribute to the production of methane. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, this harmful gas is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential in its first 20 years.

You'll also get great rewards for your efforts. Clearing out your closet, protecting the planet, and getting a bunch of cool perks for it is pretty hard to beat.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

There are several companies that offer something similar to Trashie. For instance, outdoor clothing giant The North Face will take your old North Face clothing and give you store credit in exchange. Levi's has a similar program: The company will give you a brand-new pair of jeans for your old ones.

Then there's the Trashie Tech Take Back program. It's the same thing as the clothing recycling program, only it will take all kinds of old unused tech regardless of condition and offer rewards for it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.