Woman shares easy hack to keep leftover cheese fresh and save money: 'Don't throw out cheese after a party'

If you've ever hosted a party, you know that it often comes with a plethora of leftover food at the end. If that food happens to be cheese and you're not sure what to do with it, keep reading.

The scoop

Kitchen-savvy TikTok account Peel with Zeal (@peelwithzeal) shared a post with the caption, "Don't throw out cheese after a party."

Don't throw out cheese after a party. save it by shredding it freezing it for 3 to 6 months and then using it in your favorite recipes. because it's been sitting out, I do prefer to cook it in either mac and cheese or to make a cheese sauce with it. but it's a fun way to try new cheeses in your dishes while reducing food waste.

It's as easy as shredding, measuring into bags, labeling, and vacuum-sealing them. Toss them into the freezer, and they're good for three to six months to use in the recipes of your choice.

There's also the option to make mac and cheese or a delicious sauce if you'd rather not freeze it.

"It's a fun way to try new cheeses in your dishes while reducing food waste," Peel with Zeal wrote.

How it's working

This is a super easy hack that saves money and prevents waste. Why throw something away when you can freeze it for later?

Food waste is a significant problem across the globe. Per the EPA, food is the single most common material found in landfills at 24.1%, with plastic coming second at 18.5%. As materials decompose, landfills release harmful, planet-warming gases like methane, which is up to 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

The World Wildlife Fund claims one-third of all the food produced in the world goes to waste — about 1.3 billion tons of food. Knowing how to properly store produce like avocados, carrots, and lettuce with the right containers can help change these numbers and reduce the amount of food ending up in landfills by keeping your food fresh longer.

Other ways to reduce waste are planning meals before grocery shopping and getting creative with your leftovers — like turning produce scraps into vegetable stock.

If you want to go the extra mile, apps like Too Good to Go and FlashFood can help you get groceries at discounted prices that would have otherwise been thrown away. It seems too good to be true, but it's very real and doing its part to minimize food waste. Download the apps to start reaping the benefits yourself.

What people are saying

While the food-saving hack was appreciated, there seemed to be confusion about the concept of "leftover cheese."

"Never been an issue for me and my people," one TikToker laughed.

"Yummy," commented another.

