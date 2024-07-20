Shopper shares unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'A big game-changer'

"The app is super easy to use."

It's date night, but payday hasn't arrived. How can you cook up your partner a romantic meal without breaking the bank?

Thankfully, one TikToker has shared their secret for making something delicious on a budget.

The scoop

Devin (@discoveringdevin) shared their trick to getting tons of fresh groceries while letting their wallet "take a break."

Despite being a huge fan of living in San Francisco, Devin observed that it can get quite expensive to enjoy a meal out of the house. That's why this particular date night is happening at home, but to whip up something delicious, they first needed some fresh produce.

They said that's when they turn to the Flashfood app, which allows them to get groceries for up to 50% off.

"The app is super easy to use; all you do is add items to your cart, pay right in the app, then head to a Lucky's grocery store, where a team member will place all of your products into your cart," Devin said.

Devin demonstrated that they bought a pack of sausages, a box of fresh vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, and a few other essentials, with a spicy sausage pasta on the menu for the evening.

"This is definitely a big game-changer and is going to save us a lot of money," they said.

How it's working

The Flashfood app doesn't exist simply to give customers discounted groceries — though that is a huge perk for users. Its goal is also to keep perfectly good food from heading to landfill sites.

According to the company's impact report, people in the United States throw out 30 million tons of produce every year. By partnering with major grocery stores, Flashfood is connecting customers with food that is edging closer to the end of its shelf life but is still in excellent condition.

Instead of this food being thrown out, it is redistributed to customers at a fraction of the usual cost, helping to save shoppers money while also reducing the risk of food insecurity.

Flashfood says that if all of the approximately 115,000 eligible retailers in the U.S. used the app, 8 million people could be saved from food insecurity every year.

What's more, keeping food out of landfills will help reduce the production of planet-warming pollution, which in itself is fueling food insecurity.

What people are saying

TikTokers were impressed by what Devin was able to create from their discounted food shop.

"Looks delish," one user said.

Flashfood even jumped into the comments section, asking "What're you gonna spend all that money you're saving on??"

"Hmmm maybe a pony," Devin replied.

