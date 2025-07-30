Food and drink research firm CGA and hospitality procurement company Prestige Purchasing have released a joint report indicating some sources of recent inflation.

What's happening?

The report says its inflation index has gone up 2.3% over the last year due to a wide range of factors.

"The April data underscores the complex landscape our hospitality clients are navigating," said Prestige Purchasing CEO Shaun Allen. "While we've seen some seasonal variations, the underlying inflationary drivers remain firmly in place."

The report points to "the driest spring in a century" for rises in root vegetable prices and declines in hake stocks for the 2% month-over-month rise in fish prices. The report estimates that, combined with quota reductions for cod in key fishing areas, buyers are likely to steer toward alternative whitefish. Rising energy costs and adverse weather conditions are cited as some of the primary drivers of the overall inflation being reported.

Why is food inflation important?

As the atmosphere continues to accrue pollution, destructive weather events are increasing in severity and frequency. This includes floods and droughts that have negative effects on agriculture. As a result of declining yields, food prices go up, which can in turn lead to climate-based migration into neighboring countries.

For example, India has been hit with its earliest monsoon season in 16 years, leading to massive drops in onion, tomato, rice, cashew, lemon, and orange harvests. This has resulted in higher prices for locals. Similar situations are happening in the UK and America.

What's being done about food inflation?

Growing your own food can help alleviate some price hikes at the grocery store, but attacking the root cause of agricultural hardship will require reducing pollution. Some of the biggest individual measures one can take to bring pollution down include driving an EV, installing a heat pump, switching to a plant-based diet, and increasing reliance on solar power.

