Experts issue warning over severe food shortages amid extreme weather — here's what's happening

When the food system is stressed, we all feel it.

The food supply faces a serious strain, and rising grocery bills will demonstrate the problem.

A report has warned that worsening heat and drought across Afghanistan are pushing the country toward a food crisis, one that experts say could have global consequences. For millions already living paycheck to paycheck, increased food costs will be the first red flag.

What's happening?

Afghanistan has received 40% less rainfall than normal since October 2024, the lowest amount in 40 years, according to a report by the U.S. government-backed Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

As Amu TV summarized, the report noted that some areas missed over half their usual rain, which is bad news for crops that depend on it.

Winter wheat is especially vulnerable. Many plants are under "moderate to severe stress," per the report. That means lower yields and trouble for farmers hoping to plant spring crops.

And the heat is making things worse. April temperatures were 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than average, drying out already parched soil. Per Amu TV, satellite data shows that grazing lands are also deteriorating, cutting off vital food for livestock in multiple provinces.

Food costs are already shifting. Cooking oil is up 18%, salt is up 22%, and animal feed jumped 12% as of April 2025.

According to the Asia-Pacific Migration Report 2024 by the United Nations, millions of Afghans are suffering from "food insecurity, human rights violations (including gender oppression) and the collapse of the rule of law, as well as the impacts of multiple disasters, among others, earthquakes, floods and droughts."

Why is this important?

This isn't just about crops in Afghanistan; it's a warning for us all.

As global temperatures climb, food systems everywhere are becoming more fragile. Droughts, heat waves, and unpredictable rainfall are disrupting farming, leading to tighter supplies and steeper prices.

In places such as Afghanistan, it's becoming a humanitarian emergency. But even outside its borders, the ripple effects can show up in grocery stores far from the fields.

Afghanistan isn't the only country that has seen crop yields affected by extreme weather. Australian farmers lost vegetable crops after Ex-Cyclone Alfred, while farmers in India have struggled to grow lemons amid high temperatures.

What's being done about it?

While organizations such as FEWS NET can monitor potential food scarcity and the U.N. can issue food aid, recent cuts at the United States Agency for International Development, which has historically funded many related projects, has complicated the famine relief landscape. It's just one reason that long-term fixes will require broader efforts.

Better water management, climate-smart farming, and international cooperation are key. So is lowering the pollution that's heating up the planet in the first place — and quickly.

Meanwhile, consumers can make small but smart efforts to offset rising food costs. Buying in-season produce, reducing food waste, and making a weekly food plan can save money and ease pressure on strained supply chains.

One thing is clear: When the food system is stressed, we all feel it. And without action, the squeeze is just getting started.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.