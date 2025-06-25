  • Food Food

Experts reveal an overlooked superfood that can bring major health benefits: 'Our findings clearly demonstrate the benefits'

by Matthew Swigonski
While we have known for years that a diet filled with vegetables is beneficial to your health, researchers are suggesting this superfood to truly optimize your nutrition.

A study from the University of Reading in England has revealed that a diet rich in legumes and pulses may encourage a more hearty intake of nutrients.

As one of the lesser-known vegetables in America, a pulse is the edible, dried seed of legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas.

Despite flying under the radar for most Americans, pulses are considered an excellent source of protein and fiber. They can provide a "higher micronutrient status" and a more sustainable diet overall.

On top of being rich with vitamins and minerals, pulses also help convert atmospheric nitrogen into useful ammonia or nitrates, as the United Nations noted. This can go a long way in preventing pests and diseases. During the growing process, legumes can even improve soil fertility and help cut the dependence on harmful fertilizers as well.

Study co-author Professor Julie Lovegrove, director of the Hugh Sinclair Unit of Human Nutrition at the University of Reading, explained the significance of the study.

"Our findings clearly demonstrate the benefits of including more pulses in our daily diet," Lovegrove told the University of Reading.

Although adding new foods to your diet can sometimes be a bit tricky, Lovegrove notes that adding pulses to your meal is easier than you might think.

"This doesn't have to be difficult. Adding lentils or beans into a curry or replacing some of the meat in a lasagne or bolognaise, can improve our diet quality and the planet's health," Lovegrove added.

As a nutritional workhorse, pulses are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and other minerals. As an added bonus, they are also low in fat and cholesterol.

For anyone with a gluten or meat-free diet, pulses can become the perfect substitute in many recipes without sacrificing much-needed protein, iron, and zinc.

"These foods are not only nutritious but also incredibly versatile, affordable, and sustainable," Lovegrove noted.

