Food company debuts game-changing platform to reimagine protein production: 'The biggest leverage we have'

After four successive generations of building its whole-cut, plant-based food products, Demolish Foods believes that it's managed to create an indistinguishable facsimile of the real thing.

The company said that its Gen4 platform, developed to mimic the texture, structure, and juiciness of conventional meat, can fool most meat eaters in both appearance and mouthfeel, according to a report by Plant Based News.

This could be good news for the environment, economy, and the plant-based meat industry if consumers can't tell the difference.

"With bird flu, climate change, and trade agreements threatening poultry and meat supply chains and prices, the need for high-quality whole-cut alternatives is urgent," according to a press release.

Agriculture accounts for 23% of planet-warming air pollution, as reported by the Guardian, with most of that attributed to methane from animal burps and manure as well as deforestation to support grazing and grow feed crops.

The Guardian further explained that as meat production grew 39% in the first two decades of this century, agricultural emissions also increased by 14%. A majority of scientists polled suggested that livestock herd sizes should peak by 2025 to have a chance of combating a warming climate.

By improving the quality of plant-based meat alternatives, we may have a chance of swaying public opinion on changing dietary habits enough to make a difference.

Demolish Foods believes that its product also captures the natural variations found in conventional animal cuts, with the ability to engineer both chewy and juicy sections in the same piece.

It's also leveled up from the traditional ground or shredded format used by many other manufacturers and focused on replicating whole cuts, which it says make up the majority of meat consumption.

Its flagship chicken breast product is said to be free of gluten and non-genetically modified organisms and composed of just eight "clean label" ingredients. The company added that it has created a nutritional profile similar to conventional meat in terms of protein, fat, sodium, and calories.

There are many health benefits associated with choosing plant-based products instead of meat, including potential weight loss, lower cholesterol levels, and a reduction in medication for chronic diseases.

Plus, research has shown that vegetarian populations have lower rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Changing your diet can also have positive implications for the environment, as Paul Behrens, an associate professor at Leiden University, shared with the Guardian.

"The scientific consensus at the moment is that dietary shifts are the biggest leverage we have to reduce emissions and other damage caused by our food system," he said.

