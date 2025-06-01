Officials sound alarm over vanishing vegetables as prices skyrocket — and the crisis is spreading fast

This pattern is becoming more frequent and disruptive.

Extreme weather, weak infrastructure, and the Earth's rising temperatures are all causes of the spike in vegetable prices in Bangladesh.

Recent storms have devastated crops, and with too few cold storage options to protect harvests, food is going bad before it can be sold.

What's happening?

As Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd., explained in The Daily Star, vegetable prices in major markets such as Dhaka's Karwan Bazar have jumped following heavy rainfall that wiped out crops.

But the bigger issue is that Bangladesh has around 400 cold storage facilities, and more than 90% are reserved for potatoes.

That leaves other vegetables with nowhere to go and no way to last. Without refrigeration, these foods spoil quickly.

Farmers are forced to sell their crops for cheap during the harvest, and just months later, shoppers face inflated prices when those vegetables disappear from shelves.

Each year, roughly 30% to 40% of perishable crops are lost after harvest, per The Daily Star.

Why are rising vegetable prices concerning?

For millions of families, vegetables are an everyday staple. So when prices swing, putting dinner on the table becomes a lot more stressful.

When farmers can't earn fair prices for their produce, the food system loses stability.

This pattern isn't unique to Bangladesh. As our planet overheats, extreme weather becomes more frequent and disruptive.

Without cold storage and other protective systems, food is more likely to spoil, and prices rise as a result.

That delays progress toward a cleaner, safer future, especially for the communities already navigating tough financial realities.

Food waste also slows down efforts to fight hunger, pressures already fragile supply chains, and makes everyday planning harder for families.

What's being done about rising vegetable prices?

Experts in Bangladesh are urging leaders to develop a national cold chain strategy.

Small shifts at home are helping communities save on their grocery bills. People are buying "ugly" produce and using apps such as Flashfood to receive discounts when grocery shopping.

Meal planning, sticking to a grocery list, and storing food properly can all stretch your grocery budget.

Cold storage helps preserve food, protect farmers, and keep prices predictable, all while moving closer to a future that's more secure for everyone.

