Expert gardener shares old-school trick to protect tomato plants from pests: 'There's a much easier way to set your garden up for success'

Gardens are a great way to connect with nature, grow your own food, and learn more about the environment.

A YouTuber shared a video showcasing a simple hack for any garden-lover that will make both you and your plants happy.

The scoop

The video, titled "Companion Planting = Lazy Gardening Hack," was posted by YouTuber The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach), who is known for showcasing low-maintenance gardening tips and tricks and how to have the best outcomes when planting fruits or vegetables.

Companion planting is the practice of intentionally planting various crops alongside other plants, flowers, or herbs to mitigate insects, enhance flavor, and generally improve crop outcomes.

"You don't need toxic pesticides or to waste hours handpicking munching bugs off your plants," The Cottage Peach explains. "There's a much easier way to set your garden up for success," she continues.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great step toward sustainability. By seeing where your food comes from and participating in its growth, you not only get bragging rights, but also cleaner produce.

The benefits of companion planting are plentiful. By planting crops that require cross pollination, other plants can have bigger harvests. Furthermore, by planting insect-repelling plants or herbs, such as basil, which deters mosquitoes, mites, and various flies, you can expect fewer pests in your garden.

As companion planting also helps reduce the need for harsh chemicals, this hack can help you have cleaner crops, with fewer toxins, while saving money on pesticides.

Fewer bugs, better food, and less money spent — what more could a gardener need?

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their excitement for the hack, with one user saying, "Well done for working with nature, not against it."

Other commenters begged The Cottage Peach to share their companion planting chart, hoping to garner even more guidance in making their gardens as vibrant.

Other ways to spruce up your garden include composting food scraps, using cardboard to make a base layer for happy plants, and using natural alternatives for getting rid of pesky weeds.

By going the extra mile to keep your plants clean and healthy, the benefits, as well as the plants, can be truly huge.

