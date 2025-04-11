  • Tech Tech

Scientists take step forward on quest to create super-healthy food of the future: 'Unprecedented ability to improve the nutritional quality'

"This study is an important step."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"This study is an important step."

Photo Credit: iStock

Lettuce is one of the few vegetables with a low nutritional content. But the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is hoping to change that.

Professor Alexander Vainstein and his research team from the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food, and Environment have created a lettuce with higher levels of vitamins and antioxidants.

They achieved these results by combining modifications in different biochemical pathways, which in turn boosted nutritional values of multiple vitamins and minerals simultaneously through one action.

The gene-editing technology used is called CRISPR, which stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. This technology differs from traditional genetic modification (GMO) because it can make targeted changes without affecting the plant's genetic code, whereas GMO introduces foreign DNA.

The result of CRISPR was improved levels of ascorbic acid (vitamin C), zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene (provitamin A) in the lettuce without affecting the crop.

"Gene-editing provides us with an unprecedented ability to improve the nutritional quality of crops without altering their growth or yield," said Prof. Vainstein. "This study is an important step toward developing healthier food options that can help address widespread nutrient deficiencies in modern diets."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Upping the nutritional quality of basic food items is a win for everyone, regardless of dietary preference. It is especially important for those who are food insecure, as it means they have to eat less to get the needed nutrients to stay healthy.

Plants are an essential part of a healthy diet, and a fully plant-based diet is considered to be one of the healthiest for longevity, mental health, sleep, and performance. Plant-based diets also produce 75% less heat-trapping gases, use 75% less land, and cause 75% less water pollution, according to Yale Environment 360.

If more vegetables and other food items are engineered to increase their nutritional value, it would have a big impact on everything from the amount of land that is used for agriculture and pastureland to our overall health.

The more land that's utilized for plant-based options and other eco-friendly foods high in nutritional value, the more the food industry can reduce its carbon footprint.

Why do you eat plant-based foods?

The health benefits 🥗

It's cheaper 💰

It's good for the planet 🌎

I prefer the taste 😋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x