Gardener shares ancient technique that can save money on soil and fertilizer: 'All of my raised beds ... have been built this way'

Research shows that people who garden are ultimately healthier than those who don't.

Sometimes, old-school is the way to go, especially with something as humble and easily accessible as gardening.

Even small things can make a significant difference in the long-term health of your garden, and this TikToker has shared an ancient method that remains effective to this day.

The scoop

TikTok user FarmerSteve727 (@farmersteve727) shared a video showcasing a unique gardening method that helps him save money when filling up his garden beds. It starts with building a raised garden bed and filling it up with old logs and sticks as a foundation.

From there, a layer of mulch and soil is applied over it, and it is allowed to settle for a few months. Then, the process was repeated with more logs, and this time, a layer of wood chips was added on top. One more layer of thin mulch and a final layer of garden soil are then added to complete the process.

How it's helping

This process adds layers to your soil that continually supply it with nutrients for years to come, while also keeping it moisturized during dry months. While the process may take some time, you will ultimately save money on buying excess soil later and on organic fertilizers for your garden beds.

Gardening in general can be a rewarding process, often because of the high amount of work involved in maintaining it.

Research shows that people who garden are ultimately healthier than those who don't, as they tend to eat more fiber-rich food from their gardens and engage in more physical activity, and they save money.

Community gardens can also help improve air and soil quality in your neighborhood and increase the biodiversity of plants and animals in your urban residence, according to a study by Greenleaf Communities.

What everyone's saying

While some pointed out how difficult this process appeared, most praised the long-lasting benefits and asked for advice on alternative materials that could be used, such as oak leaves for their acidity, with some even offering their insights.

"All of my raised beds for the last 11 yrs and 2 farms have been built this way," one commenter said.

"An old Indian trick is to bury a fish under each plant as fertilizer. I put several scattered around in my mulch zone," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.