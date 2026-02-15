Expert issues warning as everyday grocery item soars in price: 'Do not grow well'

Some farmers are changing the crops they grow.

A staple crop in Europe is facing price increases due to erratic weather, according to HortiDaily.

What's happening?

Cucumber yields in southern Spain and the Netherlands have taken a sharp dip, resulting in a spike in prices.

"Cucumbers do not grow well at nighttime temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius," said Gabriele Held, market expert at Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft.

As a result of this cold snap, cucumber prices in Germany have risen 80% since October.

Meanwhile, prices in Switzerland were 60% higher year over year.

Eggplants, tomatoes, and peppers were also affected.

Why is this concerning?

Produce-related food inflation is a major contributor to the global cost-of-living crisis, and it's more than spiking expenses.

In particularly food-insecure areas, repeated poor harvests can lead to migration and other desperate survival efforts.

Amid these humanitarian crises, mass displacements disrupt supply chains and infrastructure in neighboring countries.

An exceptionally cold winter underscored the moving target that farmers worldwide are struggling to hit.

Cold conditions have wreaked havoc on staple crops in Bangladesh, Turkey, Poland, and other countries.

Erratic weather patterns are primarily caused by atmospheric pollution, which traps heat and exacerbates destructive meteorological systems, including floods, droughts, and storms that can ravage crops.

What's being done about it?

Some farmers are changing the crops they grow to better suit the climate shifts they're seeing.

For example, Greek farmers are transitioning to growing subtropical varieties.

There are a number of ways to shop smarter at the grocery store to avoid steadily climbing costs.

Buying ugly fruits and vegetables can help consumers save a few bucks on produce that doesn't meet cosmetic standards.

Several services connect shoppers to food nearing expiration, which is not only cheaper but also prevents food from going to waste and from generating methane.

