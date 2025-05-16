Farmers issue warning as crippling frosts threaten key crop: 'A serious threat'

"It's a bit too early to talk about possible consequences."

Frost is having a major impact on apple production in Poland, sparking concerns among apple exporters.

What's happening?

As reported by Fresh Plaza, apple crops have had a "difficult season" after repeated frosts led to reduced yields and poor-quality harvests.

"The temperature has recently posed a serious threat to apple trees," Karol Osior, export manager for Fruit Active Sp. z o.o., told Fresh Plaza.

However, this is not new at this time of year. Such situations and local frosts have occurred regularly in previous years. It's a bit too early to talk about possible consequences because the frost period is still ongoing. Fortunately, in our region, they were not as severe as expected, based on some weather forecasts."

Osior added that producers are worried about the upcoming season because of massive losses across Poland, where some regions experienced an 80% drop in productivity.

Why are reduced apple crops concerning?

Poland is a major apple producer — the largest in the European Union and the fourth-largest globally — with an annual harvest of around 4.4 million tons. The fruit is so celebrated that it's been designated as the official fruit of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU.

With low temperatures impacting much of this season's harvest, it could affect supply chains and cause apple prices to rise across the country. The frosts are also bad news for farmers who rely on the apples for their livelihoods and to feed their communities.

Extreme weather caused by the rapidly changing climate is having negative impacts on crops worldwide. For example, in Albania, an unexpected cold snap impacted apricots, almonds, peaches, and cherries. In India, a violent hailstorm also damaged apple crops. As the climate continues to warm, it's likely that farmers will suffer more losses.

Ecosystems experience damage from repeated frosts as well, as the increase in stress could affect plant growth and make trees more susceptible to disease. These effects can ripple through the entire food web, impacting various species and potentially changing ecosystem structure.

What's being done about it?

According to Osior, apple growers are adapting to the adverse weather by employing anti-frost systems. Plant sprinkler systems produce a fine water mist that covers treetops to break up frost, and other farmers use special heaters or smoke from bonfires. The weather is expected to warm across Poland, which should boost yields significantly.

Some farmers in Turkey are switching to "safer" alternatives such as wheat and corn, as volatile weather is making it hard to grow staples like watermelons and tomatoes. Scientists are creating apples of the future that are blight-tolerant and heat-resistant, which could benefit apple growers in Poland.

One of the best ways to help apple farmers is by switching to electric appliances that don't produce pollution and reducing overall energy use. Both these actions benefit the planet and can lead to better crop yields.

