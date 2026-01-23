  • Food Food

Farmers devastated as key crops become harder to grow — here's what's happening

These losses mean increased prices for consumers.

by Audrey Brewer
The Turkish Statistical Institute shared that fruit production in Turkey fell by 30% in 2025, with atypical weather being a significant factor.

Photo Credit: iStock

A variety of crops grown in Turkey saw significant production declines in 2025 due to atypical weather patterns, a worrying trend linked to extreme weather events.

What's happening?

The Turkish Statistical Institute reported that fruit production in Turkey fell by 30% in 2025, according to Bianet

The country's overall crop production fell compared to 2024, with fruit, beverage, and spice crops recording the steepest decline at 30.9%, down to around 19.6 million tons. 

Apples and peaches saw drops of 48.3% and 46.1%, respectively, but cherries were hit hardest, declining by 70.6%.

Experts attributed the decrease in production to widespread frost in April and prolonged drought. 

According to the dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Atatürk University, precipitation in the Mediterranean basin has dropped 20% in the past 25 years, contributing to sustained drought conditions in the region. 

Other crops hit hard by the unusual weather in the past year include cereals, chickpeas, green and red lentils, and potatoes. 

Why is lower crop production concerning?

The sharp decline in crop production in Turkey is just the latest alarming indicator that changing weather patterns from the overheating of the planet are severely impacting the food supply, farmers' livelihoods, and food prices. 

According to a study published in the journal Nature, summarized by Stanford University, every additional degree (measured in Celsius) of global temperature will reduce the world's ability to produce food by 120 calories per person per day, equivalent to 4.4% of daily consumption.

These losses mean increased prices for consumers, which can additionally impact communities facing food insecurity — around 9% of the world in 2023, per the United Nations.   

Do you think our phones and devices have enough battery life?

No complaints here 👍

They could all be longer ☹️

Some are better than others 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Increased temperatures also exacerbate extreme weather events, which don't just damage output but also impair the ability to continue producing crops. 

What's being done about lower crop production?

The large-scale solution is to limit the rise of global temperatures, which can help lower the impact of extreme weather events. 

On a smaller scale, farmers can adopt sustainable practices and invest in technologies, such as improved irrigation systems, to cut down on water needs. 

On a personal level, everyone can work on reducing food waste, which can stretch food budgets and make the most of available produce.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x