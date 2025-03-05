Greek farmers make surprising turn to new crops: 'It's just an experiment'

"The only problem we have encountered is the occasional strong winds that come from the Ionian Sea."

Greek farmers are experimenting with exciting new crops for some not-so-exciting reasons, according to Greek Reporter.

What's happening?

Subtropical crops that tend to be more heat-resistant — like papayas, avocados, mangoes, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and guava — are seeing rising popularity among farmers in Crete as average temperatures continue to increase across the globe.

"These trees have adapted remarkably well to the climate of Kyparissia," said local farmer Panos Adamopoulos. "The only problem we have encountered is the occasional strong winds that come from the Ionian Sea which can damage the crops. But we are working to find solutions to protect the trees."

He also noted: "It's just an experiment to see whether such plants can thrive in Greece in the next five years or so."

While the increased temperatures are opening up new commercial opportunities and changes in local food culture, water scarcity remains an issue. Mainstays such as olives and grapes require water that dwindling precipitation is failing to supply.

The failure of staple crops due to the shifting climate has also been seen elsewhere, with Canadian farmers seeing reduced peach and wine grape yields.

Why are changes in agriculture important?

Agriculture is on the front line of shifting climate patterns. Cases like this show how some enterprising farmers are able to find opportunities in these circumstances, but pivoting comes with costs and risks. The end result for consumers will likely be a radically different set of options on grocery store shelves.

Adamopoulos has been experimenting with subtropical fruit for three years and is still seeing low yields. Others who have made the investment earlier are reportedly seeing better returns. This is good news for those early adopters, but whatever is gained from subtropical climates reaching new areas is lost in other areas becoming uninhabitable.

What's being done about changes in agriculture?

Some farmers are taking the opportunity to switch to more organic farming practices. Farmer Manolis Sourgiadakis has avoided pesticides by creatively using predator species on his papaya farm.

"The spiders, being predators, do not harm the fruit, but feed only on the harmful insects that they trap in their webs," he said.

Sourgiadakis is also able to skip commercial fertilizer by using horse manure. These are productive changes that improve soil health and support needed biodiversity.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.