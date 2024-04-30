Woman demonstrates simple method to make meal from condiments jar: 'I've never thought of using it'

Sometimes it seems impossible to use every last bit of your condiments. There's always the part of the jar your spoon can't reach or the bit that won't come out of the bottle. If you like scrambled eggs, one TikToker has the solution for you.

The scoop

Claire (@condimentclaire) demonstrated how she uses every last drop of her condiments so nothing goes to waste.

Simply take the jar or bottle, add raw eggs, and shake.

"I do it with mustard, I do it with mayo, I do it with tapenade," Claire told viewers. "It's just an easy way to really get all those last bits from the jar."

In the video, Claire added two eggs to the remainders of a mushroom and garlic stir-fry paste. After shaking, she combined the mixture with previously browned onions in a pan. Once cooked through, she placed the scramble in a wrap, added some sauce, and breakfast was served.

How it's helping

This is a super easy and cheap way to add more flavor to a dish while preventing waste and maximizing your grocery purchases. With store prices on the rise, it's a huge help.

More conscious decisions when it comes to food, even small changes like Claire's hack, can make a huge difference.

Using leftovers and keeping food fresh longer are great ways to save money, considering the U.S. wastes more food than any other country in the world.

Feeding America reports that Americans waste 92 billion pounds of food annually — the equivalent of 145 billion meals worth $473 billion. That's a lot of food for a country with one in eight households struggling to meet their nutritional needs, as per CNBC.

Our landfills are piling up — predominantly with food, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The organization also reports that landfills are the third-largest source of the planet-warming gas methane in the country.

The good news is that there are several ways to reduce food waste. Properly storing produce such as avocados, carrots, and lettuce using the right containers can make all the difference.

Additionally, meal planning before you go to the store helps to avoid food going to waste and overspending.

If you do find yourself with extra food, freezing produce or turning leftovers into vegetable stock is another beneficial way to maximize your grocery spending or gardening efforts.

What everyone's saying

Claire's hack was well received.

"I've never thought of using it for eggs," one TikToker wrote.

"Literally genius," another gushed.

"Do it with jam jars for french toast," one comment suggested.

