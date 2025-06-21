Researchers turn to 'living libraries' in effort to solve growing threat to food supply: 'Pressures on food crops touch every country on our planet'

Imagine if the key to protecting our favorite foods from a changing climate was hidden away in a vault in the Arctic, and we just figured out how to unlock it.

That's the real-world promise of a new gene selection technique that could revolutionize the way we grow food.

Scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and their global partners have developed a faster, more affordable method for identifying genes that help crops survive extreme weather. A recent study published in Nature Climate Change and reported by Phys.org reveals that these researchers are looking toward seed banks, sometimes called "living libraries," for solutions.

These collections store thousands of plant varieties with unique genetic traits that could make crops stronger and more resilient.

"Climate-driven pressures on food crops touch every country on our planet, and this technique holds promise for making more use of our global genebanks," said study co-author Michael Kantar of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, per Phys.org.

That means future versions of your favorite foods like coffee, rice, or chocolate might be better equipped to thrive despite rising temperatures.

This new method, called environmental genomic selection, combines DNA data with climate models to predict how different plants will perform under future conditions. Instead of growing and testing thousands of plants, researchers can now use a smaller, diverse group to find the best candidates for breeding.

By helping farmers grow crops that need less water, resist pests naturally, and thrive without harmful chemicals, this breakthrough could reduce pollution, protect natural resources, and support healthier communities.

It also means we may have new ways to protect everyday staples we often take for granted, from the rice in your pantry to the chocolate in your snack drawer.

The researchers tested the method on sorghum, a drought-tolerant grain, and found that it works on dozens of other crops as well, including barley, cannabis, and peppers. Their findings also show that countries heavily reliant on one crop may need genetic resources from other regions to stay resilient.

With Crop Trust reporting more than seven million samples stored in global genebanks, this tool could help scientists turn these collections into real-world solutions, faster and more affordably than ever before.

For everyday people and farmers alike, that means more reliable harvests, more nutritious meals, and a stronger food system no matter what the forecast brings.

More food innovations, such as vertical farms and drought-resistant crops, are making it easier for people to eat well while reducing pollution.

To help build a more sustainable food system, people can turn to plant-based food alternatives or even grow their own food, as well as compost food scraps.

